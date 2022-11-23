Appalachian State came into Freedom Hall on Wednesday night and walked out with a pre-Thanksgiving win.

Five Mountaineers scored in double figures and Appalachian State beat the Bucs 74-70 in a non-conference game between two former Southern Conference rivals.

