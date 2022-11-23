Appalachian State came into Freedom Hall on Wednesday night and walked out with a pre-Thanksgiving win.
Five Mountaineers scored in double figures and Appalachian State beat the Bucs 74-70 in a non-conference game between two former Southern Conference rivals.
“That’s what we expected,” Appalachian State coach Dustin Kerns said. “Two really good teams, backyard brawl, tight game. Fortunately, we made some plays at the end. But they’ve got a really good team, a really well coached team. They’re going to win a lot of games.”
ETSU fell to 3-3 with a game at Georgia set for Sunday.
Appalachian State (5-2) pulled away at the end after the Bucs had erased a 10-point deficit and regained the lead at 68-67 with 2:30 remaining on a layup by Josh Taylor.
Donovan Gregory, who led the Mountaineers with 14 points, gave his team the lead for good with two free throws with 2:10 left.
The Bucs were trailing 69-68 when Appalachian State’s Justin Abson missed two free throws, but the Mountaineers got the offensive rebound and converted it into a layup by Tyree Boykin.
ETSU turned the ball over 19 times and it was a team effort, with four starters getting four turnovers apiece.
“I bet more than half of those were unforced,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said.
The Mountaineers turned those turnovers into 23 points, almost a third of their scoring output.
“That was probably one of the deciding factors,” Kerns said. “We got some easy dunks and layups. We converted those.”
Oliver chalked up the ending to growing pains as his team learns to play with each other.
“I know we’re going to have a hell of a year because there’s so much room for improvement,” Oliver said. “We’re right there. It’s a little bit more mental toughness to find ways to win these close games in the second half.”
Jaylen Haynes led the Bucs with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Taylor added 13 points, making 3 of 4 from 3-point range, DeAnthony Tipler had 13 and Allen Strothers added 11 points and seven assists.
Gregory got 10 of his 14 points in the second half. Also for Appalachian State, Boykin had 13 points, Dibaji Walker had 12, Terence Harcum had 11 and Christopher Mantis had 10.
The two coaches have talked about keeping the series going as there was an atmosphere like a conference game with several fans making the trip from Boone, North Carolina. The attendance was listed as 3,825.
“It’s just good for both fan bases and programs,” Kerns said.