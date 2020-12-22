The upset bid came up short, but the East Tennessee State basketball team pushed Alabama for much of the night.
The Crimson Tide pulled away late in the second half, taking advantage of 20 ETSU turnovers for an 85-69 non-conference victory Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Damari Monsanto kept ETSU in the game, scoring a career-high 23 points. He went 6 of 10 on 3-pointers and led the team with nine rebounds.
“He really came out and shot the ball well,” ETSU coach Jason Shay said. “I ran a couple sets for him coming out of timeouts and I thought our guys did a great job of executing. I ran some plays for him because he had the hot hand. He can make shots.”
Every time the Bucs climbed close, Jaden Shackelford seemed to score. He finished with 26 points, making 8 of 14 from 3-point range.
“Those threes were back-breakers,” Shay said. “It kept giving them separation and that was a big part of the margin.”
Silas Adheke, ETSU’s center, was in foul trouble again. He picked up his fourth foul with 15:08 left. Alabama began its decisive run with Adheke on the bench. His backup, Richard Amaefule, also had four fouls.
Alabama had 21 second-chance points with much of ETSU’s muscle in foul trouble. The Crimson Tide out-rebounded ETSU 39-29.
“We just couldn’t keep them off the glass,” Shay said. “I talked about that they would be playing volleyball if we didn’t box out.”
The Crimson Tide (5-3) began to pull away shortly after the Bucs took a 40-39 lead on David Sloan’s layup. A 15-4 run gave the home team playing in front of about 2,000 fans some momentum and Alabama held on.
The Bucs (4-4) fell behind 60-46. They cut the deficit to 64-56 on Monsanto’s seventh 3-pointer of the night, but that was as close as the Bucs could get as Alabama closed the game out on a 21-13 run.
Alabama had pulled out to a 54-44 advantage on an Alex Reece basket with 12:24 left. That forced Shay to take a timeout after his team had scored four points in six minutes. The Crimson Tide scored 15 points over that same span.
Alabama was playing without one of its top players, preseason All-SEC pick John Petty, who was listed as “unavailable” at game time.
A back-and-forth first half ended with the Crimson Tide clinging to a 36-35 lead thanks to four 3-pointers from Monsanto. Alabama’s biggest lead in the first half was five points.
GETT
ING TECHNICAL
Alabama coach Nate Oates was called for a technical foul late in the first half when he argued an illegal screen call against his team.
Sloan hit both free throws for a 33-32 ETSU lead with 1:16 left in the half.
Sloan and Alabama’s Jahvon Quinerly were hit with double technicals during a deadball situation in the second half. It was Sloan’s second technical of the season.
BY T
HE NUMBERS
Ledarrius Brewer added 18 points for ETSU, which shot 48% and went 9 of 25 on 3-pointers. Sloan added 14 points and five assists.
The Crimson Tide also got 14 points from Quinerly.
Alabama, which also shot 48%, went 12 for 34 on 3-pointers.
UP N
EXT
The Bucs will get a couple of days off to go home for Christmas before returning to action Dec. 30 when Western Carolina comes to Freedom Hall for both teams’ Southern Conference opener.
Alabama plays host to Mississippi on Dec. 29.