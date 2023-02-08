The Milligan University swim teams are geared up for the Appalachian Athletic Conference Championships this Thursday through Saturday at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.
The Buffs are the reigning two-time AAC men’s champions and took the women’s conference championship for the first time in program history last year. Milligan enters the championship with the NAIA’s No. 4-ranked men’s team and the No. 6 women’s squad.
Last winter, Milligan became the first program to sweep AAC team titles since Wheeling in 2014. The Buffs won a record 14 women’s championships and 13 men’s titles — and set championship meet records in men’s and women’s team score.
In total, the Buffs won 27 of 36 AAC titles and had 41 swimmers collected All-AAC honors in 2021-22. Head coach Spencer Scarth repeated as the AAC Men’s Coach of the Year while Andre Bazzana and Gabby MacPherson collected AAC Swimmer of the Meet honors.
The championship prelims on Thursday, Friday and Saturday begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. The championship finals are set for 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Track and field
Milligan's indoor track and field teams remained as the No. 2 and No. 6 teams in the nation in Wednesday’s USTFCCCA NAIA National Ratings Index after another strong weekend of performances at the JDL Fast Track’s Camel City Invitational.
At Camel City, the Buffs took on top competition from the ranks of NCAA Division I, Division II and Division III at the JDL Fast Track over the weekend. Milligan set three program records and posted three top-five national marks in the program's final tune-up before the AAC Indoor Track & Field Championships next week.
Alyssa Bearzi broke her own program record for the indoor 5k and claimed the meet title with a 17:06.10 effort. Her converted time of 16:58.31 ranks second nationally and hits the NAIA’s automatic national championship standard.
Caitlin Dominy surpassed former Milligan great Hannah Segrave’s 3k record with a personal-best time of 9:51.14, good for second place nationally after conversion. Ellen Mary Kearney notched the No. 3 mile in the nation this winter with a converted 4:51.74.
Aaron Jones set Milligan’s 3k record by crossing the finish line 8:14.08. His time converted to 8:08.40, the No. 1 effort in the NAIA this season. Will Stockley clocked in at 4:09.37 in the mile for the No. 2 event time in the nation. In the 600, Sylas Chambers ran to the fifth-fastest time nationally with a converted 1.19.40.
Milligan’s indoor track & field squads are idle this weekend before the AAC Championships at the JDL Fast Track next week.
Baseball
The Milligan baseball team got off to a 4-0 start in its opening weekend as the Buffs hosted the Clash of Conferences Tournament at Dobyns-Bennett High School and TVA Credit Union Ball. The Buffs outscored their opponents 39-3 in victories over Rio Grande, Lindsey Wilson and two wins over WVU Tech.
The Buffs mashed 13 extra-base hits — eight home runs — in the opening weekend with Braden Spano smacking three homers and Caleb Berry notched two. The Buffs’ pitching staff notched 45 strikeouts with Andrei Beal punching out 11 batters in five innings of work against Lindsey Wilson.
The Buffs suffered a tough-luck 4-3 loss at Carson-Newman on Tuesday. After falling behind 3-0, Milligan held the Eagles to one baserunner in the following six innings and tied the game at three. Carson-Newman scratched across a run in the eighth to secure the win.
The Buffs host Shawnee State for a four-game series this weekend at TVA Credit Union Ballpark with doubleheaders on Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.