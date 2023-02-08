Bazzana

Milligan's Andre Bazzana was honored as AAC Swimmer of the Meet in last year's championship competition.

 Andy Stanko

The Milligan University swim teams are geared up for the Appalachian Athletic Conference Championships this Thursday through Saturday at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.

The Buffs are the reigning two-time AAC men’s champions and took the women’s conference championship for the first time in program history last year. Milligan enters the championship with the NAIA’s No. 4-ranked men’s team and the No. 6 women’s squad.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you