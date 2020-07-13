Three East Tennessee State University football players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with one remaining active, the university confirmed in a statement issued Monday.
“Staff members and student athletes are asked on a daily basis to conduct a self-assessment of symptoms,” Joe Smith executive assistant to the president for University Relations/chief communications officer, said in the email. "Through that process, three members of the football team have since presented with symptoms. These individuals were evaluated and tested, and those three students were diagnosed with COVID-19. “
Smith said all student athletes and athletics staff members within Intercollegiate Athletics had been undergoing COVID-19 tests upon their return to campus since June. Intercollegiate Athletics will continue to test all student athletes and athletics staff as they return to campus. The daily symptoms self-assessments will also continue.
“The health and safety of our campus community remain our highest priority” Smith said.
ETSU is the latest college football program dealing with positive tests.
The University of Maryland released information Saturday it was suspending workouts following nine of its players testing positive. The University of Virginia had two players test positive last week.
There were 23 Clemson players and 13 Texas players who tested positive in June.