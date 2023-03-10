Chandler Cole says it's an honor to fight Victor Jones in the heavyweight main event of the Showcase 30 MMA card Saturday night at Freedom Hall.
While Cole has been featured on national television through “The Ultimate Fighter,” there’s something extra special about coming back to a place where he’s attended so many big events.
“Growing up this is where they host WWE and concerts,” Cole said. “I’m a huge wrestling fan and that’s the place everyone wants to be at. It’s our area’s Madison Square Garden. When you look at venues you want to perform at, that’s it. I’m going to get to walk out and fight in the same place that The Undertaker and John Cena have wrestled, and all these bands have played at.”
It has additional meaning for Cole, whose cousin is ETSU basketball legend Calvin Talford, who has his jersey number hanging in the rafters of the Johnson City arena.
It’s a major step up for the local Mixed Martial Arts community, back in Freedom Hall for the first time in over a decade. Event promoter Casey Oxendine was on the fight card back then. With the growth of the sport and a strong following locally, he expects it to be a much bigger deal this time around.
There are four professional fights and eight amateur contests consisting of MMA, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu and boxing.
THE MAIN EVENT
It’s a huge opportunity for Cole (10-3) to face Jones, a veteran of 22 MMA contests as well as other combat sports.
“He’s a veteran who has fought bare knuckle boxing and MMA fights,” Cole said. “He stepped in when Rashaun Jackson backed out. I’m treating him serious because if I lose, it sets me back tremendously.”
Cole, who serves as the wrestling coach at Eastside High School in Coeburn, Virginia, believes he has a clear advantage with his grappling skills. Cole has also honed his striking skills, winning by stoppage in a kickboxing bout at the last Showcase card in Kingsport.
“I trust my stand-up and all the training I’ve done,” Cole said. “I have to be careful he doesn’t catch me with something, but I’ve been working hard to become a complete fighter. I feel my stand-up is even better than his. But it’s not a kickboxing match and he has to fight my fight.”
OTHER PRO FIGHTS
Randall Austin from Johnson City faces Cincinnati's Leando “Tyger” Banks in a 135-pound K-1 kickboxing bout. Both have been successful in MMA, although the kickboxing will present a different challenge.
“Randall is 4-1 in MMA, but he was undefeated as an amateur Muay Thai fighter,” Oxendine said. “Tyger has been a pro Muay Thai fighter and pro boxer. There should be a lot of fireworks.”
Another local combatant, Dalton Goins from Kingsport, will try to keep his undefeated record against Ohio fighter Zack Camara in a 135-pound MMA fight. Knoxville’s Dre Miley faces David Lewis from Chattanooga in another 135-pound MMA contest.
“Dalton Goins is highly touted. He’s been with Showcase a long time,” Oxendine said. “Zack Camara is only 1-1 on his record, but he’s a prospect for sure. The cream rises to the top. You have to dig in there and find the guys who are laying it on the line every single time. I think Dalton Goins and Zack Camara will be a really good fight.”