Chandler Cole used his superior grappling skills to make quick work of Victor Jones in the heavyweight main event of Saturday’s Showcase MMA 30 card at Freedom Hall Civic Center.

The Coeburn, Virginia-based Cole (11-3) took Jones, a veteran of 23 fights out of Michigan, to the ground and immediately began applying the pressure. Once he loosened his grip around Jones’ head, Cole proceeded to land multiple punches. Referee Nate Jolly stopped the fight in just 61 seconds as Cole successfully defended his Showcase title.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

