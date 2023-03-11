Chandler Cole used his superior grappling skills to make quick work of Victor Jones in the heavyweight main event of Saturday’s Showcase MMA 30 card at Freedom Hall Civic Center.
The Coeburn, Virginia-based Cole (11-3) took Jones, a veteran of 23 fights out of Michigan, to the ground and immediately began applying the pressure. Once he loosened his grip around Jones’ head, Cole proceeded to land multiple punches. Referee Nate Jolly stopped the fight in just 61 seconds as Cole successfully defended his Showcase title.
“I would have liked to have done more stand-up, but when we got intertwined, he went down easy and fast,” Cole said. “I don’t get paid by the hour. I get paid to win fights.”
The night was a dream come true for Cole, who called Freedom Hall this area’s Madison Square Garden. Grappling is his obvious strength as he serves as the wrestling coach at Eastside High School in his hometown.
“How great this is. I got to perform here and got the win in this monumental building,” Cole said. “I’m so thankful. I always critique myself and wouldn’t have minded to stand up a little bit more. But things happen and it is what it is. I’m super blessed.”
Cole, who has been featured on “The Ultimate Fighter,” is hopeful of a call by UFC or another major promotion soon. Asked about his future plans, he said, “Wherever they call me, I will go.”
OTHER PRO FIGHTS
Leando “Tyger” Banks from Cincinnati captured a unanimous decision over Johnson City’s Randall Austin Jr. in a bantamweight K-1 kickboxing bout for the co-main event. Banks won the bout by throwing more punches. Although Austin landed some good shots, it wasn’t enough to overcome the superior work rate by Banks.
Zack Camara from Ohio defeated Dalton Goins of Kingsport when he caught him in a triangle choke at 2:40 of the first round in their 135-pound MMA fight. Goins was able to get a couple of takedowns, but Camara used his jiu jitsu skills to come away with the win.
AMATEUR FIGHTS
A couple of Johnson City fighters made quick work of their opponents in amateur MMA contests.
Chance Gloade from Johnson City needed just 1:21 to win by strikes over Budd Cook from Wilmington, N.C., when the referee stopped their welterweight match. AJ Smiles from Johnson City won his MMA debut by TKO in just 1:37 against New York fighter Matthew Santangelo in their heavyweight match.
One day before his 18th birthday, Knoxville teenager Logan Sidoti scored a unanimous decision over Johnson City’s Samael Honeycutt in a middleweight kickboxing bout. Honeycutt won the first round, but Sidoti fought back to win the next two and take a 29-28 decision on all three judges’ scorecards.
Michael Taylor Jr. from Abingdon scored a TKO win over Bristol’s Caleb Stout in their light heavyweight MMA fight when Stout suffered a shoulder injury and couldn’t continue. Julia Moore won her Combat Jiu Jitsu fight over Wendy Anundson in 1:38.
Konner Chandler captured a unanimous decision over Chase Shelton in a bantamweight MMA bout. Roanoke fighter Dallas Manspile won by submission with an armbar over Josh Thomas in a Combat Jiu-Jitsu match to open the evening’s action.