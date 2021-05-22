KINGSPORT — Chandler Cole wanted to get a little more work in.
The Coeburn, Virginia, fighter won the Showcase MMA heavyweight title with a first-round TKO of Michigan fighter Conway Beaudry on Saturday at MeadowView Convention Center.
In the main event of the Showcase 20 MMA card, Cole (8-2-0) got the mount and landed a couple of big shots against Beaudrgy before the fight was stopped in just 55 seconds. While the 26-year-old representing the Wise County Combat Club was happy to win the title, he was disappointed the fight ended so quickly.
“It feels good to have the belt, but I wanted to finish it my way,” Cole said. “I worked out hard for this. No one sees me in the gym. A year ago, I was in the worst condition of my life. I’ve come back and I want to be on the level to fight the best in the world. I want to take that next step in my career and that’s what I work for.”
Beaudry (17-19) took the fight as a last-minute replacement after Matt Kovacs backed out a couple of days earlier. He was upset at the quick stoppage as well, although Cole landed a hard shot to his ribs before the referee ended it.
JOHNSON CITY WINNERS
In the co-main event, Johnson City fighter Randall Austin Jr. (3-0) captured the Showcase MMA Flyweight (125-pound) championship, winning by submission with a heel hook of Joshua Oxendine near the end of the first round.
Austin was emotional after the victory, talking about working five years toward the goal of becoming a champion. Fighting out of Johnson City’s Team Oxendine — no relation to the defeated fighter — Austin was able to wrap up his opponent’s leg on a couple of occasions.
“I busted my tail and I work every day for this,” Austin said. “He wanted this, too. I knew I had it and heard his foot pop, but I had to keep on going until they stopped it.”
Another Johnson City fighter, Preston Schick (3-0), scored a unanimous decision over Michigan fighter Mike Thompson. Schick, a lanky fighter nicknamed the “Ice Pick,” won all three rounds on the judges’ scorecards.
He threw several big shots, hoping to get a knockout, but Thompson was able to avoid most of them.
“We fought once before in Muay Thai and I was able to knock him out,” Schick said. “Fighting MMA this time, he stayed a lot tighter. It was hard to land shots because he was so tight. He threw in a lot of grappling and I had to be ready for that, but I was able to piece it together.”
MIDDLE CARD
Marquell Fullwood-Jones, a heavyweight from Hickory, North Carolina, won a first-round TKO over Zach Mannon of Pennington Gap, Virginia. After the fighters had wild exchanges throughout the first round, Fullwood-Jones was able to get a takedown of Mannon against the cage and land multiple strikes for the stoppage before the buzzer sounded.
Marcelus Wilkinson, an undefeated fighter from Richmond nicknamed the “Black Samurai,” scored a second-round knockout of Josh Newberry from the Wise County Combat Club in a 145-pound MMA fight. Wilkinson landed a left hook and followed with a straight right for the knockout.
EARLY FIGHTS
The early fights were highlighted by a 170-pound, K-1 kickboxing bout between South Carolina combatant Will Cox and Johnson City’s Jace Mathis. Cox won the first round, but Mathis came back strong with some hard shots as Cox was administered a standing eight-count in the second round. After a close third round, it ended in a majority draw.