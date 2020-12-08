NASHVILLE — An ice-cold stretch of shooting turned a promising start into a runaway loss for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team.
ETSU missed 16 of 17 shots during a span covering the end of the second quarter and the entire third quarter and couldn’t recover as Vanderbilt pulled away for a 81-61 victory Tuesday night at Memorial Gymnasium.
The cold spell spoiled a promising start where the Bucs led after one quarter and were still in the game at halftime. Vanderbilt outscored the Bucs 28-7 in the third quarter as Courtney Moore’s 3-pointer was ETSU’s only field goal of the quarter.
Enna Pehadzic led Vandy with 25 points, going 6 of 15 from 3-point range. Koi Love had 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Chelsie Hall finished with 16 points and Brinae Alexander added 11.
Shynia Jackson and Mykia Dowdell each scored nine points to lead the Bucs. Dowdell also had seven rebounds. Moore had eight points.
It was ETSU’s second game in a row against a Southeastern Conference foe. The 1-2 Bucs lost 67-50 to Tennessee last week. Vanderbilt, which was 14-16 last season, improved to 1-1 after opening the season with a loss at Little Rock. The Commodores have had three games canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
ETSU led 17-13 after one quarter, holding the Commodores to 27% shooting and out-rebounding them 15-7.
Vanderbilt began to pull ahead in the second quarter before going cold. The Commodores missed seven shots in a row before Hall’s layup with 4 seconds left put the home team up 38-31 at the halftime buzzer.
The decisive third quarter left the Commodores up 66-38 heading into the fourth. They later stretched it to as much as 32 points.
The Bucs return to action Saturday, taking on Presbyterian in their first home game. Tip off at Brooks Gym is set for noon and no fans will be allowed to attend because of the university’s new policy announced by President Brian Noland on Tuesday.