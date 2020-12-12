Presbyterian scored the first 16 points and was never threatened while beating East Tennessee State 68-38 in a non-conference women’s basketball game Saturday at Brooks Gym.
ETSU didn’t make a field goal over the first eight minutes, 16 seconds. The Bucs, playing in their home opener, missed 22 of their first 23 shots.
Meanwhile, Presbyterian was productive enough to lead 23-5 after one quarter and ETSU spent the rest of the afternoon trying to catch up.
Carly Hooks led the Bucs with 10 points. She was 4 of 16 from the field.
ETSU’s first field goal, which came after 15 consecutive misses, was made by E’Lease Stafford. Stafford, the Bucs’ preseason all-conference selection, finished 2 of 12 on field goals. She’s shooting 21% this season.
The Bucs, who were coming off losses at Tennessee and Vanderbilt, fell to 1-3.
The Blue Hose improved to 1-1 and were led by Tionna Carter’s 16 points and 14 rebounds. Nyah Willis had 12 points.
Presbyterian led by as many as 33 points in the closing minutes.
ETSU finished the game shooting 21%, including going 5 of 31 from 3-point range.
The Bucs are scheduled to return to action at Davidson on Friday.