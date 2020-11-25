NOTE: Wednesday’s late game between David Crockett and Tennessee High was still in progress at press time. A recap can be seen online at the Johnson City Press website.
The Elizabethton girls’ basketball team rallied from an 11-point deficit to trail by just one heading into the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s Hardee’s Classic semifinal game with Cocke County.
After falling behind a second time, they couldn’t rally again in a 55-44 loss to the Lady Red at David Crockett High School.
Down 42-29 after Sydney Clevenger’s 3-point basket with 5:11 left in the third quarter, the Lady Cyclones finished the period with 11 straight points. Cocke County outscored them 13-2 to start the fourth quarter and put the game out of reach.
“We played well in the third and did the things we were supposed to be doing. Then we got out of it again and I don’t know why,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews said. “We have to go back and figure it out. We’re young. We were playing two seniors tonight with our other one hurt. We played two sophomores and a freshman.”
Morgan Headrick led Elizabethton with 17 points. Lina Lyon finished with 10 and Renna Lane added seven. Still, the Lady Cyclones were short-handed with senior guard Torrie Roberts battling nagging injuries and only seven players dressed for Wednesday’s game.
Cameron Halcomb paced Cocke County with 15 points. Clevenger was right behind with 14 points and Paige Nehammer accounted for 10 points.
It was the offensive end where Elizabethton struggled the most. Playing out of sync, they missed multiple layups and other close shots at the basket.
“We never got in a rhythm. We let them change the defenses and presses and that bothered us,” Andrews said. “When the score got to 42-40, it was like the switch clicked again and we didn’t follow the game plan. We’ve got to do better. We missed too many shots at the rim. We make the shots we’re supposed to and it’s a whole different ball game.”
Sullivan South 50, West Greene 29
The Lady Rebels bounced back from their first loss of the season with a convincing win over the Lady Buffaloes.
South’s Chloe Nelson powered her way inside with a game-high 18 points. Allie Jordan landed in double figures with 11 points and Kaydee Morelock scored nine.
Megan Daniels was the leading scorer for West Greene with eight points. Tayli Radar and Taylor Lawson each scored seven points.
Volunteer 46, David Crockett JV 37
Kendra Huff tallied 18 points to lead the Lady Falcons to the win in Wednesday’s opening game. Atlee Dean hit double figures with 10 points and Audrey Evans scored seven.
Kaylee Tester ended with 11 and Kadence Fannon netted nine for Crockett’s JV team.