While many student-athletes leave their mark in the record books, few have left a legacy as powerful and as transformational to women’s intercollegiate sports as Dr. Patricia Bonner.
When Bonner arrived at Milligan College in 1953 as a student, there were few athletic options available to women. An avid sports fan, she participated in those available to her at the time — cheerleading, intramural bowling and tennis — and then dedicated her storied career to creating more opportunities for women in sports.
Following graduation in 1957 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and physical education, Bonner returned to her home state of Ohio to teach physical education prior to attending the University of Arizona in Tucson where she served as a graduate assistant and earned her Master of Education. In 1966, following a stint coaching high school students in inner-city Los Angeles, Bonner returned to Milligan where she spent more than three decades as a professor of health and physical education, also serving in various other roles, most notably coaching a variety of sports for both men and women.
In addition to expanding women’s sports at Milligan, Bonner helped found the Tennessee College Women’s Sports Federation in 1969, an organization aimed at growing women’s intercollegiate sports. Under her leadership, the federation’s goal was achieved, strengthening Tennessee’s athletic offerings for women and resulting in numerous honors for Bonner, including “Outstanding Educators of America” and “Outstanding Women in America.” In 1997, Bonner became the first female inducted into Milligan’s Athletics Hall of Fame, a fitting accolade for someone instrumental in expanding women’s sports at Milligan and well beyond.
Former Milligan women’s basketball head coach Rich Aubrey, who retired in 2020 after 27 seasons, shared, “When I was hired to coach women’s basketball at Milligan, a former NCAA Division I women’s basketball coach and athletic administrator said to me, ‘Everything you have in women’s athletics at Milligan, you owe to Pat Bonner.’ We should all be grateful for what she’s done for us.”
In honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, Bonner shared some thoughts on women in sports and recalled some important changes over the years.
What are some of the biggest differences you see in sports today versus when you played and coached?
“You have a coach for every sport, as well as an assistant coach and trainer. Back in the day, the head coach was everything. I appreciate that they are adding help for coaches and bringing in positions like training and strength and conditioning. This has created many more opportunities, especially more opportunities for women. Someone is usually on site who is a medical doctor, PA or nurse, rather than the coach having to serve in that capacity. There also is TV presence for women’s sports, scholarships, and head coaches at every level, which has led to growth.”
What female athlete/coach did you look up to as a coach? Which sport(s) were you the most passionate about?
“Pat Summitt was a great leader because of her athletic ability. Volleyball and softball were the sports I liked the most. I also had a passion for basketball, but that was the sport I gave up first.”
In what ways did you help promote women in sports when you were at Milligan?
“By getting coaches and physical educators together to talk and see how we could develop women’s athletics. As president of the Tennessee Women’s Sports Federation, I traveled to various locations to see what others were doing. A lot of big colleges were represented and even small ones, like Milligan.”
What did you discuss with other coaches and educators at these conventions?
“We talked about how we could promote women’s sports. Then we would plan how we would play each other, whether we called it ‘extramurals’ or college athletics. It took time to develop and convince people this was a good thing.”
What was one of the biggest hurdles?
“With limited sports facilities, we had to find practice times that worked with the already established men’s schedule. Change can be hard, but we were able to strike a balance.
“Today, Milligan University boasts 17 women’s teams with numerous conference and regional titles, as well as 10 national titles. These student-athletes stand on the shoulders of Bonner and many others who helped pave the way for women’s sports.”