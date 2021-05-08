Cloudland lineman Eli Preswood has made a huge impact on and off the football field.
Preswood, who played offensive guard and defensive tackle for the Highlanders last season, was honored Saturday at the Double Tree Hotel by the Mountain Empire chapter of the National Football Foundation with the Scholar-Athlete Award.
Chosen from 10 finalists, the award is presented to the player based on football achievements, academics and community service.
Elizabethton receiver Parker Hughes, the TSSAA Class 4A state player of the year, and Dobyns-Bennett quarterback Zane Whitson, the reigning Kingsport Times News male athlete of the year, were others up for consideration.
Other finalists included: Roger Ward from Hampton, Elijah Ayers from Happy Valley, Shannon Wohlford from John Battle, William Nottingham from Sullivan Central, Tyler Fugate from Sullivan North, Bryce Snyder from Tennessee High and Evan Huff from Unicoi County.
Preswood, who plans to study mechanical engineering at Maryville College, talked about what it meant to receive the award with such a strong group of finalists.
Beyond football, he’s involved with his church’s food pantry and helping the elderly. He also serves as senior class president and is involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Future Business Leaders of America.
“This means so much to me. Ever since I was little, I’ve wanted to make a difference,” Preswood said. “Hopefully, I’ve done that. I don’t know what it is about growing up at Cloudland, but being up in the mountains, it’s tough and everyone knows what they have to do.
“I’ve always been someone who loves building things. When I was little, I would build those sets all day long, making my own creations. So mechanical engineering, I’ve always wanted to do it.”
Cloudland principal Richard Church talked about how Preswood’s leadership at the school extends beyond Friday nights.
“What makes him special is his attitude and work ethic,” Church said. “Eli is a leader from the time he walks through the door in the morning. Everybody looks up to him. He’s quiet, but he goes about his day and is a role model to other students.
“He has a huge impact as a class leader, the senior class president, captain of the football team and an all-state lineman. Whatever he does, he does with excellence.”
JOHN ROBERT BELL AWARD
Mike Lunsford, who served as head coach at Cloudland and Hampton for 25 seasons, received the John Robert Bell award. Named for the former ETSU coach, it is given to the retired coach who has had a strong impact on the game, players and the community.
Michael Lunsford, the current Hampton coach, made an emotional speech about his father, who also coached boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball and track & field over his career.
“The love he showed to others won’t show up on any box score, but that’s what makes him a hall of fame coach,” the younger Lunsford said. “He’s a hall of fame husband, dad and person.”
Mike Lunsford posted a career record of 225-67 as a football head coach. He had a winning record in 23 seasons, including six undefeated regular seasons, and led Cloudland to the 2001 Class 1A state championship game.
He joined others like Elizabethton’s Dave Rider, Dobyns-Bennett’s Graham Clark, Greeneville’s Fred Sorrells and Hampton’s J.C. Campbell who previously received the award.
“It’s just an honor to be in a group like that,” Lunsford said. “I remember when I started I made the statement, ‘I’m going to coach hard, but I will never be around like J.C., Doug (Phillips), coach (Charlie) Bayless and those people.’ You think you’ll never coach 20-30 years and in the blink of an eye, you’ve coached 40 years.”
MORE HONORS
Another special father-son moment was shared with the James Cradic Award, named after the legendary official who was inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame in 2002.
Mike Gonce presented the award to his father, Don, who retired from officiating after 50 years.
A Marine Corps veteran, Don Gonce assigned games for the Sullivan County Youth Football League and the Lynn Garden Summer Youth League. He started the Indian Springs Optimist Club and has served as treasurer for 30 years.
ETSU athletic director Scott Carter surprised Jerry “Doc” Robertson with the news he will soon receive the Pat Summitt award from the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. There will be a special ceremony at a later date to honor Robertson, who was the first person to receive the Mountain Empire NFF Lifetime Achievement award in 2018.