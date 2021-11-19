ROAN MOUNTAIN — When it mattered the most, Cloudland didn’t panic and kept on running.
Seth Birchfield scored with 1.4 seconds remaining and then added the deciding 2-point factor to send the Highlanders into the Class 1A state semifinals with a 22-21 victory over Coalfield at Orr Field on Friday night.
Birchfield finished the night with 191 yards on 24 carries, while Caleb Sluder had 123 yards on 30 rushes.
Ending a nine-game losing streak to the Yellow Jackets, the ’Landers advance to host South Pittsburg with a spot in the state final on the line next Friday.
THRILLING LAST DRIVE
Coalfield (10-3) broke a 14-14 stalemate when Cole Hines hit Landon Gaylon for a 16-yard touchdown with 5:30 left in the game.
Cloudland (12-1), however, didn’t get jittery.
The ‘Landers, who had ran a wildcat formation with Sluder and Birchfield alternating snaps, methodically worked down the field.
Cloudland got inside Coalfield’s 10-yard line as Birchfield found Gage McKinney for a 23-yard pass with 36 seconds left.
The teams traded offside penalties and two runs set the Highlanders up at the 6 before Birchfield raced around the right-hand side to score. He then added the 2-point conversion that sent his team into the next round.
DEFENSIVE BATTLE FOR FIRST HALF
The first drive of the game saw Cloudland score quickly with Birchfield producing his first of three touchdowns on a 37-yard run. Sluder tacked on the two-point conversion.
Coalfield, however, answered as Hines found Canaan Bowling for a 38-yard scoring pass and then added the extra point.
The teams traded possessions for the rest of the half — including two huge fourth-down stops for the Cloudland defense.
THIRD QUARTER EVENS THINGS UP
The third quarter saw the teams even things up.
After the CHS defense forced the Yellow Jackets three-and-out to open the half, Cloudland went on an 11-play drive that covered 70 yards. Birchfield broke free for a 35-yard touchdown, but the two-point conversion attempt failed.
Coalfield retaliated on the next drive to tie things up at 14 after three complete quarters, setting the stage for the finish.
OTHER LEADERS
McKinney added 50 yards of total offense for the ‘Landers, while Maverick Simerly and Coy Laney each recorded a sack for a stingy Cloudland defense.
The ‘Landers rushed for 350 yards in the game and held Coalfield to 250 yards of total offense.