ROAN MOUNTAIN — Sullivan North’s football team looked to go out on a winning note. However, Cloudland had another idea.
The Highlanders broke a scoreless stalemate in the third quarter to take a 12-0 victory over the Golden Raiders in the season finale. Cloudland ends the regular season with a 6-4 mark and will open the Class A playoffs next Friday night against Oliver Springs at Orr Field. The game marked the last one for the Sullivan North program.
LIMITED OPPORTUNITIES
With both teams using the ground game, possessions were limited in the first half.
After Cloudland turned the ball over on downs on the game’s opening drive, Sullivan North went on a lengthy drive with Ethan Norris and Isaiah Pruitt leading the charge. The ’Lander defense, however, came up big as Chase Shell intercepted a pass at the Cloudland 1-yard line to end the quarter.
The teams traded possessions to open the second stanza. The Golden Raiders blocked a Cloudland run with just under a minute remaining in the half, but was unable to capitalize on the field position.
CLOUDLAND OFFENSE GETS GOING
The Cloudland running game started rolling in the second half.
After the ’Landers recovered a squib kick, Cloudland went on a nearly six-minute drive that covered 11 plays. The drive was capped by a one-yard score by Seth Birchfield to give Cloudland a 6-0 lead.
The Golden Raiders moved to midfield on the ensuing drive but a ruled fumble recovered by Cloudland’s Caleb Sluder ended the drive. The defenses came up big to end the third quarter as Cloudland held onto a 6-0 lead.
’LANDERS PUT IT OUT OF REACH
Cloudland added to their lead as Shell hit Elijah Blair for a six-yard touchdown with 8:49 remaining in the game. The Golden Raiders continued to fight, but was stopped short on fourth down with just over seven minutes to play.
From there, Cloudland ran out the clock to secure the win.
LEADERS
The ’Landers were paced by Birchfield’s 45 yards on 20 carries, while Sluder added 42 yards on nine attempts. Coy Laney and Shell added 30 and 24 yards, respectively, while Shell was 3-of-9 passing for 30 yards.
North was led by Gabe Schwartz who had two catches for 52 yards. Pruitt finished with 67 passing yards and 36 rushing yards for the Golden Raiders.