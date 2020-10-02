ROAN MOUNTAIN — Cloudland took control of Region 1-A on Friday night.
The Highlanders used a strong running game to roll to a 48-6 victory over Unaka to secure no worse than a share of the conference title. Cloudland can win the Region outright with a win at Jellico.
Cloudland improved to 4-2 overall, 2-0 in region play, while Unaka fell o 2-3 and finished Region 1-A action with a 2-1 mark.
GROUND GAME
The ’Landers set a dominating tone on the ground with 494 yards. Seth Birchfield led the way with 240 yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns. Caleb Sluder had 185 yards on 12 carries.
EARLY ADVANTAGE
The Rangers forced a turnover on Cloudland’s opening drive and then went to work.
Landon Ramsey and Devin Ramsey connected to move the ball, and the duo connected for a 24-yard touchdown to put Unaka on the board first.
However, it was all Cloudland from there despite a hard-fought Ranger effort.
‘LANDERS TAKE CONTROL
Cloudland seized the momentum later in the opening quarter as Seth Birchfield scored on a three-yard run and then added the two-point conversion to give it an 8-6 lead after a quarter of play.
Birchfield added a pair of touchdowns in the second, and Gage McKinney found the end zone for a score as Cloudland took a 32-6 lead into the half.
Caleb Sluder and Elijah Blair added scores in the second half to account for the final margin.
UNAKA LEADERS
Landon Ramsey was 10-of-19 passing for 132 yards and a score, while Devin Ramsey had eight catches for 120 yards and a touchdown. Drew Smith finished with 12 carries for 51 yards.
UP NEXT
Both squads return to non-conference action next week. Cloudland will make the short trek to Hampton, while Unaka will travel to Hancock County.