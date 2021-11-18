Zac Benfield said he knows about Cloudland’s struggles against Coalfield in the past, and acknowledges the history hasn’t been lost on his players.
But in the here and now, the Highlanders coach said he believes his team is ready for the challenge.
“The kids think about (the losses), regardless of what we try to tell them as coaches,” Benfield said. “But we feel good that the kids have prepared themselves in the right way. They have improved enough to compete in this game. We like our chances.
“If we cut down on penalties, start fast, and tackle in the open field, I feel good about us getting a win.”
The Highlanders have lost nine straight games to the Yellow Jackets — including six season-ending playoff losses since 2012 — but will be at home in Roan Mountain for Friday’s Class 1A state quarterfinal football contest.
Cloudland is 11-1 while Coalfield is 10-2, and kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Interestingly enough, the last time Cloudland beat Coalfield was the best season in Highlanders’ history. It was a 30-0 win in the first round of the 2001 playoffs, the year Cloudland made it all the way to the state title game.
WHAT COALFIELD DOES WELL
It starts with dual-threat quarterback Cole Hines, who deftly runs the Yellow Jackets’ run-pass-option offense.
“They do a really good job running the RPO out of the shotgun,” Benfield said. “They are pretty balanced, but they run it more than most teams in Region 2. They have some fast kids and two big strong linemen.”
Hines has thrown for 1,300 yards with 20 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He has rushed for 420 yards and five more scores.
“What makes their offense go is their quarterback,” Benfield said. “He does a good job of putting the ball in the running back’s stomach and reading level two, deciding whether to throw or run. This is a well-coached, strong team.”
Other threats along with Hines are running back Landon Lowe and several solid receivers. Lowe has rushed for 518 yards with 10 touchdowns. Canaan Bowling has 417 yards and eight scores.
Eli Roberts (428 yards, five scores) and Landon Galyon (363 yards, eight touchdowns) are the leading receivers.
CLOUDLAND DEFENSE
Benfield said his team’s task is simple to describe, but perhaps more difficult to execute.
“If you can’t defend the back half with your corners and safeties, I think you’re beat either way,” Benfield said. “We’re not going to change what we do or lose our identity. And our best pass coverage is our pass rush.”
Cloudland boasts the area’s best pass rusher in Maverick Simerly, who has 26 sacks on the season.
WHAT CLOUDLAND FACES
The Highlanders boast the most prolific running back in Northeast Tennessee history as Seth Birchfield closes in on 2,500 yards rushing for the season. He has also scored 38 touchdowns.
Birchfield and Cloudland’s sturdy offensive line will face a 3-5-3 look from the Yellow Jackets.
“They have monsters up front and they do a good job controlling the line of scrimmage,” Benfield said. “No. 60 (Bryson Ridge) is their nose guard. He’s 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds and gets off the ball hard.”
Another potential problem for Cloudland is sophomore linebacker Coalton Henry.
“He’s a heck of a ballplayer,” Benfield said. “He’s not that big (5-7, 160), but he’s super fast and has a nose for the ball. We have to find ways to get hats on him.”
Henry has 86 tackles, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles on the season. Lowe is the leading tackler with 96.
Benfield said his team’s focus this week has been at the line of scrimmage.
“We’ve been making sure we get a good push to go against their big linemen,” Benfield said. “We want to wear them down as the game goes along.”