ROAN MOUNTAIN — Cloudland turned away a frantic upset bid on Friday night.
The Highlanders outlasted Midway for a 38-33 victory in the first round of the Class A football playoffs at Orr Field after the Green Wave used a pair of onside kicks to nearly erase a double- digit lead.
Cloudland advances to host Oliver Springs next Friday.
Seth Birchfield had 126 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns, while Bentley Gilbert had three interceptions to spark the Cloudland defense.
AN EVEN FIRST HALF
The first half saw the teams trade shots in the early going.
After Midway’s Emmett Hegland hit Tucker Basham for a 10-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead, Cloudland answered with a nine-play drive that led to Caleb Sluder jumping over the pile and into the end zone.
Chase Shell connected with Gilbert for the two-point conversion to give Cloudland an 8-7 lead.
Midway added a late score in the first quarter to maintain a 14-8 lead after a quarter of play.
The second-quarter scoring was all Cloudland as Gage McKinney caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Chase Shell and Birchfield scored on a 48-yard run to give the ‘Landers a 22-14 halftime advantage.
CLOUDLAND EXTENDS
After Midway recovered an onside kick to open the half, the teams traded possessions — including a Gilbert interception — to open the half. The ‘Lander defense regained the momentum as senior Eli Preswood sacked Hegland in the end zone for the interception.
The ensuing possession saw Cloudland push the lead to 30-14 as Shell and McKinney connected for a 16-yard score.
The Green Wave closed the gap to 10 points early in the fourth, but Cloudland answered with a Birchfield touchdown from four yards out, and a Birchfield two-point conversion to forge a 38-20 lead with 7:32 to play.
Midway, however, wasn’t going to go down without a fight. The Green Wave scored on back-to-back drives — including a successful onside kick — to close the Cloudland lead to five points. After Midway converted another onside kick, the Cloudland defense came up in a big way to secure the win and advance.
OTHER LEADERS
Sluder tallied 81 yards on 17 carries for the CHS offense. Shell was 7-of-12 passing for 133 yards, while McKinney had three catches for 75 yards.
Hegland was 23-of-43 for 252 yards with five touchdowns to lead Midway.