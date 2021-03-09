It’s nothing new for the Cloudland girls basketball team.
The Lady Highlanders (21-6) face a tall order against Loretto (18-7) in Wednesday’s quarterfinal round of the TSSAA Class A girls state tournament at Middle Tennessee State University. Loretto point guard Karly Weathers is two inches taller than Cloudland’s tallest player. In fact, the Lady Mustangs have a half-dozen players taller than any of the Lady ’Landers.
Cloudland coach Matt Birchfield knows his undersized group will try to counteract Loretto’s decided height advantage with pure effort.
“We have to win on playing hard. Size hurts us,” Birchfield said. “But we’ve found a way to overcome that all year, really their whole lives, so we have to overcome it with effort and a lot of energy defending people.”
Birchfield hopes his team can contain Weathers, a junior who has received offers from multiple SEC schools — including Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky. Her sister, Kensey, is a senior post as they are the daughters of former Major League pitcher David Weathers, a World Series champion with the 1996 New York Yankees.
“I don’t know if you can slow her down. She’s a high-level athlete, a high-level player,” Birchfield said. “You still have to guard her hard and make her work hard for everything she gets. We feel like we have to guard as a team and do what we can do.”
The Lady Mustangs have balance with senior guard Madelinn Tidwell also scoring double figures in a 60-32 romp over Houston County in the sectional round.
Balance and experience are the strong points for Cloudland. The Lady ’Landers have six seniors led by guards Jasmine Birchfield and Gracie Freeman. Point guard Heaven Caraway and post players Mandy Benfield and Kaylen Fields have too been key to the team’s success.
Jasmine Birchfield and Benfield lead the team offensively, averaging 10 points each. Juniors Taylor Hicks and Karah Fields and sophomore Kendall Birchfield have also been big contributors all season. All the roster, including Saharra McKinney, Ella Benfield, Katie Baldwin, Ryan Turbyfill, Izabella Christian and Leah Birchfield, has contributed at different times.
Loretto has qualified for three straight state tournaments. The Lady Mustangs’ record is misleading. Birchfield pointed out three of the losses came to Summertown, No. 1 in the Class A rankings.
Three other losses came to Upperman, the No. 2-ranked team in Class AA, and Class AAA powers Brentwood and Lebanon. The final loss came against Olive Branch, Mississippi.
“They’ve played a really tough schedule and the McKenzie team (they beat in the region semifinals) is really good,” Birchfield said. “They play some really good basketball down there.”
It’s also been pretty good basketball in the Northeast corner of the state.
Cloudland split with North Greene during the regular season, but lost in District 1-A and Region 1-A championship games on the Lady Huskies’ home floor. Both teams have advanced to the state tournament.
“We’ve played a pretty tough schedule,” Birchfield said. “I just feel our team needs to go to the state tournament, relax and play with confidence.”
Regardless of Wednesday’s outcome, it’s been a great accomplishment to get to Murfreesboro. Bill Birchfield, the second Cloudland coach to take a boys basketball team to the state tournament and Matt’s father, died on Feb. 19.
It added more emotion to the Lady Highlanders’ 50-46 road win at Oneida in Saturday’s sectional game.
“It was a special win after losing dad. These kids have worked hard and overcome so much adversity all year with COVID,” Birchfield said. “It was a really special game, a big win for these kids. They’ve put in a lot of hard work and they deserve it.”