Projected finish: 1. North Greene, 2. Cloudland, 3. Unaka, 4. Hampton, 5. University High
CLOUDLAND
The Lady Highlanders look to reload after graduating six seniors from last year’s team.
This year’s seniors, Taylor Hicks and Karah Fields, got quality minutes coming off the bench and now look to embrace their roles as starters. Sophomore Saharra McKinney takes over the point guard position, while Ella Benfield and Izabella Christman are other starters.
Kendall Birchfield and Katie Baldwin are juniors who could step up and help add depth. While focused on the tenacious defense Cloudland is known for, more size allows them to do more pounding the ball inside in the half-court game.
UNAKA
Junior Lyndie Ramsey, an all-state selection her first two seasons, is a difficult matchup for anyone playing the Lady Rangers. Taller and stronger than last season, she fits in well with a starting lineup — which includes seniors Julie Simerly, Macy Ensor, Kiki Forney and junior Mailey Guy.
Unaka coach Kenneth Chambers feels good about the starting five with the feeling they’re as good as any in the league. The key will be adding depth. Senior Tara Whitehead likely will be the first player off the bench. Abby Slemp, Haley Taylor and freshmen Callie Hardin and Emma Taylor are among the key reserves.
Chambers believes this team has a high ceiling and could make a run in the postseason if the bench develops.
HAMPTON
Former Cloudland boys coach Brandon Carpenter brings a ton of energy after returning to the sidelines for first time in close to a decade to take over the Hampton girls program.
Maddie McClain, described as a good leader and 3-point shooter, will be the point guard with Linsey Jenkins at the two-guard. Bre Davis, Taylor Berry and Macy Henry fill out the starting five.
Hampton is expected to go deep on the bench with Alyssa Lambert, Rylie McClain, Piper Helle and Ryleigh Nickles key contributors.
UNIVERSITY HIGH
The Lady Bucs have been bitten by the injury bug early. Meredith Rice is the captain and leader, although she’s out at the moment. Vania Ortiz, Lemy Ortiz, Emma Chandley and Shannon Willard look to get good minutes at the start of the season.
It’s a case where everyone — Lyric Perry, Delaney Trosin, Catie Leonard, Anna Wells, Kathryn Joyner and Priyah Lewis — needs to contribute for University High to be successful.
Second-year coach Jasmine Jefferson believes the team has a lot of room for growth and on which to build.
Three Rivers Conference
Projected finish: 1. South Greene, 2. Chuckey-Doak, 3. Happy Valley, 4. Johnson County, 5. West Greene
HAPPY VALLEY
Second-year coach Dana Hill uses the phrase, “Rome wasn’t built in a day,” to describe Happy Valley’s continued rebuilding process.
Seniors Scarlett Zeoll and Holly Moore are expected to lead the way with Kadie Bailey and Reagan Street leading the junior class.
Marcida Moore heads up the sophomore class, while the freshman class with Cayden Anderson will be depended upon. In fact, it’s a true team effort with Hill commenting every player will be needed.
There could be some early struggles with a brutal non-conference schedule. The goal is to be competitive once the league races heat up in January and February.
JOHNSON COUNTY
New coach Kechia Eller faces an uphill climb with a roster made up entirely of underclassmen.
Much of the success will hinge on the play of junior point guard Peyton Gentry. She and post player Brookanna Hutchins are the only two Lady Longhorns with much varsity experience.
The rest of the starting lineup includes Marissa Summerow at the two guard, Aubree Glenn at the No. 3 and Aubrie Baird at the No. 4 spot. Sierra Green and Makenzie Kelly are key reserves. Although young, Eller likes their effort and hopes to see significant progress before Christmas.