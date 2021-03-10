MURFREESBORO — The Cloudland girls basketball team couldn't weather the Loretto storm Wednesday afternoon in the Class A state quarterfinals inside Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center.
The Lady Highlanders got behind early in a 63-31 loss to the Lady Mustangs.
“We turned the ball over too much early and when you turn the ball over against a good team like that, they’re hard to beat,” Cloudland coach Matt Birchfield said. “They’re talented and their length really hurt us.”
Karly (21 points) and Kensey Weathers (14) combined for 35 of the Lorreto points.
Karly Weathers also had eight assists while Kensey had four blocks.
The Lady Mustangs (19-7) move into Friday’s semifinals against Clay County.
Madelin Tidwell and Autumn Buttrum each had 10 for Loretto as well. The Lady Mustangs were an efficient 23-for-38 from the field (60.5%) while being guilty of only eight turnovers.
“I was telling our girls in the locker room after the game that there was nothing to hang their heads over,” Birchfield said. “They’ve had a great four years and they’ve played in three (sectional) games.”
The Lady Highlanders (21-7) trailed 14-2 in the opening three minutes of the game and could never get much traction against one of the small school state powers.
Cloudland shot 12-for-44 from the field (27.3%) and committed 11 turnovers.
Senior Jasmine Birchfield finished out her career with 10 points.
She was part of a senior class with Heaven Caraway, Miranda Benfield, Leah Birchfield and Gracie Freeman who finished their careers by leading the program to its first state tournament appearance since 2013.
The latter part of the season had a little bit more meaning for the team as Birchfield’s father, Bill, passed away before the regional semifinals.
“When that happened, the girls came together and they had a dream to get to the state tournament and they wanted to play for him,” Birchfield said. “This group that we have coming up has been in a lot of big games. They’ve played in district, regional and sectional games already plus they made it to the finals of the middle school state tournament and got beat.
“The future is bright and I think if we can get them to buy in, the success will continue.”