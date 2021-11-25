There’s no sugar-coating the challenge, but in typical Cloudland fashion there’s no backing down, either.
The Highlanders will play host to South Pittsburg in the semifinals of the TSSAA Class 1A football playoffs Friday night.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the Pirates (9-2) are bringing a loaded team to Roan Mountain to face the Highlanders.
“Obviously it is the best team we’ve played all year, by far, hands down,” Cloudland coach Zac Benfield said. “They have a lot of height and they are extremely fast.
“But I really do think our style of play helps us. We will try to get a lot of third-down-and-short situations, barely moving the chains and keeping the ball in our hands. If we get into a shootout, I promise they have more bullets. We need to control the clock and control the line of scrimmage.”
THE APPROACH
The Pirates love to run the football, and why shouldn’t they with Mr. Football candidate De’Andre Kelly?
The 6-foot, 195-pound senior has 1,234 yards rushing (averaging 10 per attempt) with 17 touchdowns. He also has returned two kickoffs for scores in the playoffs.
“He has excellent field vision,” Benfield said. “He’s not just fast or powerful. He’s both. I’ve seen him outrun safeties and corners, and I’ve seen him truck a linebacker.”
Another threat is senior quarterback Richard Hunter, who has thrown for 1,318 yards and 21 touchdowns. His favorite target is twin brother Reginald Hunter, who has 624 yards receiving with 15 scores.
Sophomore Racash Kelly is another threat with six total touchdowns. He averages 27 yards per catch.
BEEN THERE
While this is Cloudland’s first trip to the semifinals in 19 years, the Pirates are in the semifinals for the fifth time in the last six seasons.
They finished state runner-up last year with a tough 20-14 loss to Fayetteville. A pass into the end zone fell incomplete on the game’s final play.
This year in three playoff games, they have totaled 11 touchdowns of 35-plus yards — by six different players.
“They don’t throw a lot of long passes,” Benfield said. “They get it out quick to their playmakers, they break six tackles and go 80 yards for a touchdown.”
THEY STOP THE RUN
South Pittsburg’s defense has been stout, especially against the run — which is Cloudland’s bread and butter.
In the postseason, South Pittsburg allowed 73 yards against Red Boiling Springs, 22 against Clay County, and only four against Gordonsville.
Reginald Hunter at defensive end had two sacks against Gordonsville while lineman Josiah Huntley leads the team with 13 sacks on the season.
But the biggest problem for the Highlanders is Giovanni Davis, a 6-4, 265-pound lineman who has offers from Tennessee, Mississippi and others.
“They are really fast on defense, and their defensive line is good,” Benfield said. “But they aren’t as huge as I anticipated.”
CLOUDLAND HAS AN ANSWER
It’s not a one-man show, but running back Seth Birchfield is The Beast.
He owns the best rushing total in the history of Northeast Tennessee football with 2,617 yards — which ranks him No. 12 in the nation this season.
Birchfield is also the NET record holder with 41 touchdowns. His total is tied for No. 5 in the nation this season.
Also, Caleb Sluder has come on strong in the postseason, rushing for 256 yards in the last two games to complement Birchfield.
On the defensive side of the ball, end Maverick Simerly is ranked No. 3 in the nation with 28 sacks. Kaevon Freshwater of Northeastern (Elizabeth City, N.C.) has 29 and Jaybron Harvey of Southern Durham (Durham, N.C.) has 28.5.
BOTTOM LINE
It’s a challenge.
The Pirates’ two losses came against a Georgia team and Murfreesboro Oakland, the best Class 6A team in Tennessee.
“They are definitely good,” Benfield said. “Gordonsville beat Coalfield 21-0, South Pittsburg dismantled Gordonsville 44-14, and we barely slid by Coalfield. We have our hands full.”