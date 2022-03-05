COALFIELD — Ella Benfield scored 21 points as Cloudland defeated Coalfield 53-49 in double overtime to win Saturday’s Class A sectional matchup.
The Lady Highlanders opened up a 10-point lead with six minutes to go, but the homestanding Lady Yellow Jackets rallied to tie at the end of regulation.
Both teams matched score for score in the first overtime before Cloudland held the Yellow Jackets to three points in the second extra period.
“I thought our kids showed some resiliency,” Cloudland coach Matt Birchfield said.
“They had the will and toughness to come out with the win. Ella Benfield made a big bucket and Izzy (Izabella Christman) hit a pair of free throws to put us up by four.
“Ella played well for us all night. She scored some buckets around the paint. It was a big effort from her, especially since they had two big post players,” Birchfield said.
It’s the second year in a row the Lady Highlanders have qualified for the state tournament and the seventh time overall.
They lost to eventual state champion Loretto in the 2021 quarterfinals.
Karah Fields added 10 points in the Cloudland victory, and Saharra McKinney and Christman each scored seven.
Coalfield was led by Kadence Jackson with 14 points, Alexis Morrison with 13 and Jayleigh Bunch with 11.
Other local teams to advance to the state tournament included North Greene with a 54-41 win over Oneida in Class A and Greeneville with a 64-44 victory over Seymour in their Class 3A sectional.