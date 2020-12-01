ERWIN — The Cloudland basketball team made up for lost time Tuesday night.
Playing their first game of the season, the Highlanders scored 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter on their way to a 66-63 win over homestanding Unicoi County.
It was the head coaching debut for Cloudland’s Tyler Chambers and a game he surely won’t forget. Led by Bentley Gilbert’s 22-point effort, it was the first time the Highlanders had beaten the Blue Devils in Erwin since 2006.
“We hadn’t won here for a long time. That’s just a testament to my guys and my coaches and the job they do,” Chambers said. “Our guys kept going 100 percent. We preach it in practice and we preach it in life. I told them at halftime if we were within five points going into the fourth quarter, we were going to win. We played gritty and that’s what we want to do. I’m just so proud of my guys.”
Victor Hicks and Caleb Sluder each scored 12 points in the win, while Elijah Blair finished with 10. However, it was Gilbert who made 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter to lead them to the victory.
“It means a lot to us, especially with Coach Opie’s first win,” Gilbert said. “We had a quite a few turnovers in the first half, but we did better with those later in the game. We fell behind by 12 in the third quarter and had to make up a lot of ground, but it wasn’t anything we couldn’t handle.”
After a slow start, Unicoi County (4-3) seemed to gain control in the second quarter. The Blue Devils led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter before Cloudland closed the margin to five at the half.
Unicoi County set the tone with its defense early in the third quarter and pushed the lead to a dozen. Besides forcing four turnovers in the first minute and a half of the third quarter, 6-foot-5 sophomore post Lucas Slagle was a force inside, altering and blocking shots.
Cloudland battled back and cut the lead to two before 3-point shots by Robbie O’Dell and Grant Hensley allowed the Devils to take a 49-43 advantage into the final quarter.
Unicoi County led 58-51 after a 3-point goal by Tyler Clouse, but the Highlanders then took over, going on the game-changing 12-0 run.
Hensley paced the Devils with 19 points, followed by O’Dell with 16. Slagle, Clouse and Eli Johnson each scored seven. Still, Good felt his team needed to do a better job of taking care of the basketball.
“Anytime we would get a steal, we would turn it right back over to them,” Good said. “We got up by 10, turned it over a couple of times and they cut back to six. Anytime you face a scrappy team and do that, it’s going to bite you in the end. This is the second time this has happened, so hopefully we can learn from it. It seems like we’re turning it over in record pace.”
Girls
Cloudland 45, Unicoi County 41
The Lady ’Landers (3-2) built a 17-point lead and held on as the Lady Devils (3-4) rallied late with 10 straight points.
Cloudland went on a run early, scoring 10 unanswered points in the first quarter and holding the lead the rest of the way. Gracie Freeman knocked down four shots behind the 3-point arc and led the Lady ’Landers with 15 points. Jasmine Birchfield ended with nine points, while Mandy Benfield and Heaven Caraway each scored eight.
“We got a good lead, but they outplayed us in the second half,” Cloudland coach Matt Birchfield said. “Our guards carried us early and we got some big shots out of them. We have to learn how to secure leads, but Unicoi is a tough place to play and it’s always good to come over here and get a win.”
Caroline Podvin was Unicoi County’s leading scorer with 11 points. Hannah Shelton finished with nine, followed by Tenley Holt with eight and Abigail Rush with seven.