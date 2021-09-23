The midterm exam for area cross country runners has arrived in the form of Bristol Cross, which enters its 30th edition on Saturday.
The action from Steele Creek Park gets underway at 9 a.m. with the combined junior varsity races. The varsity girls will follow at 9:45 and the boys at 10:30.
Large and small schools will run together in both varsity races, but will be split for team and individual awards. The usual cutoff has been an enrollment of 1,000.
As of Thursday, 47 high schools will be represented in one of the area’s premier meets.
“It looks like we’ll have a pretty good field on hand,” Tennessee High coach and meet director Frankie Nunn said. “We’ve got Knoxville teams coming up and Asheville is coming over. When we had a bunch of different races, we lost a bunch of local teams. When we went to a one-race format a few years ago, we had a lot of those teams come back.”
HISTORY LESSON
Bristol Cross began as a small meet back in 1992 and has grown into a marquee event on every team’s calendar in both Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
It has long been one of the few area meets where some of the best competition from both states have competed against each other.
“It is kind of like an area championship because most of the local teams show up and many of the top individuals run in it,” Nunn said. “This is a very special meet for me. My nephew ran it back in 2001 and this is my 18th year of coaching (at Tennessee High) — and I usually go all out for this one.
“There’s a lot of money that goes into the awards and the overall winner always gets a big trophy. It’s my way of giving back to the kids and the sport because without cross country, I would not have been able to go a lot of the places that I did.”
The rolling, double-loop 5-kilometer course is often rated by area harriers as one of the top three hardest courses. It can, however, be quick with the right conditions.
“A few years ago, we had Jake Renfree and Carter Coughlin running in the same race and they both ended up qualifying for Foot Locker Nationals,” Nunn said. “We’ve had some really good ones come through here.”
BOYS PREVIEW
Knox Catholic will make the trip up the interstate and is arguably one of the best Division II teams in the state.
Freshman Keegan Smith popped off a 14:53 last weekend in Huntsville, Alabama, at the Southern Showcase and is the state leader in all classifications.
Catholic was 17th in the championship division and posted a 16:27 team average — but also had a 2:32 spread from its first to fifth runner.
The Irish have had success at this race before, winning the small schools title in 2014, 2017 and 2018.
Renfree, a former Foot Locker finalist, won the overall title back in 2018, covering the course in 15:53.8 for the easy win.
Abingdon will be the main area challenger with Daniel Boone and Dobyns-Bennett taking a week off. The Falcons have been running well, winning Fender’s Farm and Run for the Hills already this season.
In the large schools team race, Science Hill and Volunteer should have a rather riveting matchup.
Senior Isaac Thiessen figures to be the top Virginian on paper. Look for Auburn — usually one of the top teams in VHSL Class 1 — to also make some noise in the small schools division.
Predictions
Overall winner: Keegan Smith, Knox Catholic.
Large schools team: Volunteer.
Small schools team: Knox Catholic.
GIRLS PREVIEW
In her season debut, Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington had a rough go at Fender’s Farm, running over 19:30 and finishing third. Back on her home course, though, it could be a different story.
Arrington is the defending champion and could become the first repeat overall winner from Tennessee High in the meet’s history.
One of her former conference rivals — Science Hill’s Trinny Duncan — will have some say in the matter come Saturday.
Duncan is coming off consecutive sub-19 showings after having not broken the barrier coming into the season.
Last weekend’s runner-up at Fender’s Farm — Asheville’s Natalie Nery — will again be making the trip back over the mountain.
With Arrington still working her way back into good racing shape, the race for the individual title could be an intriguing one.
On the team side, Science Hill should be a favorite to win the large schools over Asheville while Abingdon and the Knoxville Ambassadors ought to have a good team race in the small schools.
Predictions
Overall winner: Trinny Duncan, Science Hill.
Large schools team: Science Hill.
Small schools team: Abingdon.