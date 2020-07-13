Every state organization in the country has a tough decision to make about high school football in 2020.
The clock is ticking, which means pressure is growing.
On one end of the spectrum, Nebraska student-athletes lined up and played an All-Star football game with almost 2,500 fans in the stadium Saturday. The game involved 90 players and was believed to be the first football game since sports were shut down across the country because of the pandemic.
On the other end of the spectrum is Jacob Lemaire. USA Today reported last week that the offensive lineman from Teurlings Catholic High School in Lafayette, Louisiana, was practicing with his football team for about a month before being infected with COVID-19. The story did not directly reference a known exposure because of football practice, nor any subsequent outbreak among his teammates, but another Teurlings Catholic football player reportedly tested positive recently. Lemaire developed pneumonia and spent four days in intensive care, but his mother told USA Today his health is improving.
Meanwhile, Tennessee currently has the brakes fully applied to high school sports that involve contact. But the TSSAA is trying to convince Gov. Bill Lee to exempt high school sports from his no-contact order, which would allow football teams the possibility of starting the season as originally scheduled on Aug. 21.
But even if that happens, it doesn’t necessarily mean football will be played everywhere across the state. School superintendents will have a say on that matter.
“Do I think if the TSSAA rolls something out and says we will start on Aug. 21, will there be some districts that won’t participate?” said John English, Director of Schools for Unicoi County. “I do think that. It’s a guess on my part. It depends where you are and what things look like for you.
“My heart and soul loves athletics. And all of us (directors of schools) recognize the importance athletics play in the kids’ lives. And the majority of us want to see it happen. But the flip side is you don’t want to put kids in jeopardy.”
It might seem reasonable for the TSSAA to pursue the exemption as many football teams across the country are on full-go status, including in Florida and Texas despite record-setting COVID outbreaks in those states. John King, head coach at Longview High in Texas, put his team through practices last week despite a recommendation by the state high school governing body to suspend workouts. King said his team followed guidelines that wouldn’t be followed if student-athletes practiced on their own.
California is expected to announce a decision about football on July 20. Some coaches of private schools in that state have expressed the possibility of playing anyway if the California Interscholastic Federation shuts things down for public schools.
And it’s not just football having problems. In Iowa, baseball and softball seasons usually begin in May. This year they were held back until June 1. Over the next six weeks, 48 total teams from those two sports were reportedly impacted by COVID infections or exposures. The protocol in Iowa, if a player or coach tests positive, is a two-week quarantine with no games or practices. Hence, over one-third of baseball teams in that state had played 10 or fewer games in the six-week period.
When looking at all the dominoes on the table, it should be easy to see how tough it will be for state organizations to keep one of them from getting knocked over. And how many will fall before the chain is broken?
Also, with the seemingly broken testing system in this country, how many student-athletes will trot onto the football fields on Friday nights with an asymptomatic infection because test results aren’t back yet? The current backlog in one local county is three to seven days. So if players get tested on a Monday, and don’t get results by Friday, it’s possible to literally flood the field with COVID-positive athletes.
One thing the TSSAA and high school coaches should keep in mind is this: If football starts and the protocol is like that of Iowa, what would a season look like if, for example, Dobyns-Bennett had to forfeit to Science Hill because of one positive COVID test?
Without a strict protocol, another situation like this could arise: D-B has four players test positive for COVID, but doesn’t want to forfeit. Science Hill has no positive cases, but doesn’t want to take the risk of playing a team with so many infections. Would Science Hill have to forfeit?
And even if the TSSAA decided not to declare forfeits, the rivalry game could not be rescheduled — and there goes a big chunk of the athletic budget, which is one of the main things schools are trying to protect by playing a football season.
Yes, it can be a trip into the rabbit hole when looking at all of the what-ifs involved with trying to play football during a pandemic. And there are only two ways to avoid it: something happens to lessen the impact of the virus (treatment, vaccine, herd immunity, attenuation) or football waits until spring and hopes for an uninterrupted season.
Tennessee has to make its own decision. If nothing else has been learned throughout this pandemic, it’s that each state must come up with its own game plan. Tennessee can’t rush out and play because Nebraska did. Tennessee can’t shrink away from trying because of a terrible outcome for a player in Louisiana.
But Tennessee can and should follow the lead of its Governor. Lee has spoken and his order should stand. He should not rescind it for the TSSAA. If he makes a change, it should be for the entire state — not just one organization.
And with that order, according to the only options presented by the TSSAA, all that can be done is wait until Aug. 29 and see what the world looks like on that day.
