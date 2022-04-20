CLEMSON, S.C. — Two big blows and one huge inning was all it took for Clemson to roll past East Tennessee State on Wednesday night.
Max Wagner and Blake Wright hit home runs and the Tigers topped ETSU 12-2 in a nonconference baseball game.
A seven-run eighth inning settled the issue and the Bucs fell to 21-12. The Tigers, who are 4-10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, improved to 24-13 overall.
Wright drove in six runs, capping his night with a two-run double in the victory-sealing eighth inning. He finished 3 for 5 and came up just a triple short of the cycle.
Wagner hit his 13th home run of the season, a solo shot in the second inning that put the Tigers on top.
After the Bucs got back to even in the top of the third when Tommy Barth scored on a passed ball, Clemson went deep again. This time it was Wright, whose three-run shot put the Tigers up 4-1.
Garrett Wallace got one of the runs back for the Bucs with a solo homer in the sixth inning.
Wright added an RBI single in the seventh and Jonathan French drove in a run with a hit in the eighth to stretch the Tigers’ lead to 6-2.
ETSU starter Landon Smiddy worked two innings and the only hit he allowed was Wagner’s home run. Colby Stuart relieved and three of the seven batters he faced scored.
Nathan Hickman held Clemson to one hit over three innings of relief.
ETSU used seven pitchers and Jackson McDavid and Walker Trusley struggled in the fateful eighth. McDavid gave up four runs — only one earned — on one hit and two walks. Trusley was tagged for three runs on three hits and a walk.
ETSU committed four errors leading to seven unearned runs.
Barth was the only ETSU player with two hits. Cooper Ingle added three hits for the Tigers, while Wagner had two.
The Bucs are back in action Friday when they begin a three-game Southern Conference home series with VMI. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Clemson plays host to Florida State this weekend for an ACC series.