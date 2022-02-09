It’s safe to say Steve Clark’s retirement plans aren’t like most.
The 67-year-old Kingsport resident wants to race motocross into his 70s. It’s a passion for Clark, who got back in the sport three years ago after nearly a 45-year hiatus.
Competing in the American Historic Racing Motorcyle Association (AHRMA), he has two second-place and two third-place finishes in the national standings.
Racing a 1974 Yamaha MX 250 in the 60+ and Open Age Novice classes, Clark compiled more points than anyone in 2021. However, championships are based on your best five races — which gave both series titles to Pennsylvania rider Richard Knepp.
Clark, who works in finance in Johnson City, explained he’s more competitive now than when he started racing as a Knoxville teenager at the old 411 motocross track.
“I wasn’t as serious as I am now,” he said. “I was 18, fresh out of high school, and I know time is more limited now. My kids are grown and although I’m still working, I have more flexibility.”
His first race bike was a Suzuki 400, which he describes as not a very safe bike. Although he won a regional championship over three tracks in Mississippi, Clark said he’s never been the fastest rider, but the most consistent.
“I would win a few races, but I didn’t wreck much,” he said. “A lot of my success now is being consistent. I’m rarely the fastest guy in my class. I’ve been able to travel to the different tracks and score points.”
Still, he does his share of winning, sweeping motos at Open Age races in Jefferson, Texas and Cairo, Georgia last season. He also swept in the 60+ category in events at Pell City, Alabama and Barber Motorsports Park.
The 250 he rides is similar to the 400 with which he started. AHRMA rules prohibit the use of most modern technology. The series draws a diverse group of riders from their early 30s to a couple in their 80s.
Clark, who travels to the races with his wife, Brenda, doesn’t see himself racing in his 80s. Still, he feels there are a few good years left in him.
“Most guys quit before they get in their 70s. Where I restarted late, was out of it 45 years, I can last longer where I haven’t taken the punishment,” he said. “I’m working now, but I’m not going to be working forever.”
He has competed in several states, ranging as far north as New York and Michigan and as far west as Oklahoma and Texas. He’s continuing a tradition of champion riders around the Tri-Cities area, dating back to brothers Ken and Jim Hayes on the flat tracks to national motocross champions like Mike Brown and Zach Osborne.
“We have the natural terrain around here that produces good racers,” he said. “You have more wide-open spaces than the larger cities, and a lot of people who own farms will let you go out and practice during the week. A lot of places you can’t do that. It’s the laid-back attitude of how people like the outdoors around here.”
For the first time in decades, the vintage bikes are coming to Muddy Creek Raceway in June. Clark attended when the Blountville track hosted the Lucas Oil National Championship races. Now, he’s ready to put his own wheels down there.
“I’m very excited about it because the track is beautiful,” he said. “I’m ready to ride on it, to experience what it’s like to be on the track.”
He expects it to be similar to Red Bud in Michigan or Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, which are well manicured tracks. He’s not a fan of some other venues, where it becomes more about survival than racing the competition.
“I don’t like it when the mud is so extreme that it limits what you can do,” he said. “We were racing in Arkansas and my carburetor got stuck where mud got inside it. I don’t like it when it’s so severe. I don’t find the cross country racing or enduros fun.
“I like being on a track that’s tacky, but fast. Curves and jumps are fine, but I like to use the bike for what it’s for instead of a fight with the elements.”
WINTER INDOOR SERIES
Carson Eads had a dream weekend in rounds 9 & 10 of the FMF Indoor Motocross Winter Series at the Smoky Mountain Expo Center in White Pine.
The Kingsport teenager entered six races, 12 motos overall on his Yamaha and won them all over the course of two days. He went 4 for 4 in the tough Unlimited B class. For the season, he has racked up 12 wins and 15 podium finishes.
Another Kingsport rider, Cash Taylor, had five podium finishes in six races, including a win in Friday’s 85cc Beginner race. Anthony Fields from Bluff City scored two wins and a pair of runner-up finishes.
The series returns to White Pine on Friday and Saturday for rounds 11 & 12.