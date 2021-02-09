East Tennessee State figured out The Citadel pretty well the last time around, but Bucs coach Jason Shay is still on edge.
Facing the Bulldogs’ hair-on-fire attack is still an uncomfortable proposition, even to a coach whose team won the last meeting 112-84 less than two weeks ago.
“They do a lot of different things, a lot of random things, that you have to fight through and be disciplined in your principals and your position on the floor,” Shay said. “Otherwise you’re going to get behind the play, which we say is chasing, and you’re three or four steps behind, which can cause problems.”
The Bucs and Bulldogs meet in a Southern Conference basketball game Wednesday at 7 p.m. inside McAllister Fieldhouse in Charleston, South Carolina.
Back on Jan. 30, the Bucs blew The Citadel out of Freedom Hall, having three players score at least 20 points.
The Citadel enters the game at 10-7 overall and 3-7 in the SoCon play following its 74-63 win over Western Carolina. The Bulldogs still lead the country by making an average of 11.8 3-pointers per game and are 10th in percentage.
“We have to do a good job of staying ahead of the play,” Shay said. “You work so hard at taking away their threes that it opens the floor and they drive the ball.”
In the first meeting, the Bulldogs made 11 of 26 from 3-point range. They also had six “and-ones,” making a two point basket while being fouled and converting the free throw.
“Giving up threes and giving up points at the free throw line with the clock stopped is how they want to beat you,” Shay said. “We have to do a good job at that.”
The Bulldogs are led by Hayden Brown’s 20.6 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. Kaiden Rice averages 18.5 points.
ETSU (11-7, 7-3) is coming off a 67-65 loss to Chattanooga, a game that was decided when A.J. Caldwell made his only basket of the game, a 3-pointer with 1 second remaining.
Ledarrius Brewer, the Bucs’ leading scorer, has been held to eight points in each of the last three games. It’s been five games since he’s led the team in points. Brewer is averaging 15.4 points per game.
As Brewer’s average has slipped, Damari Monsanto’s has risen. The red-shirt freshman forward has been the team’s top scorer in four of the last five games and has increased his averages to 13.3 points and 7.7 rebounds a game.
Monsanto has scored at least 20 points in each of the last five games. The last ETSU player to score at least 20 in six consecutive games in the same season was Tim Smith, who scored at least 20 in eight straight games in 2006.