A high-scoring game is expected when East Tennessee State plays host to The Citadel on Saturday.
The Bulldogs are averaging 79.9 points per game, second in the Southern Conference. While the Bucs rank ninth in the 10-team league in scoring, they’re hoping The Citadel’s quick-shooting style gives them more opportunities to put points on the board.
The Bulldogs are known for shooting a lot of 3-pointers. They made 18 against Duke earlier this season, setting a Cameron Indoor Stadium record.
“As long as we guard the 3-point shot, we won’t struggle with them,” ETSU guard Ledarrius Brewer said. “We have to just be solid on defense. They want it to be a high-scoring game. We like to get into transition. If they’re shooing long 3-point shots, we can get off faster and get down court a lot quicker than they can.”
The Bucs are 12-8 overall, 4-2 in the SoCon. They’ve won two games in a row. The Bulldogs come in 7-10 overall, 1-5 in the SoCon. They’ve lost three consecutive games since beating UNC Greensboro.
The Citadel beat ETSU 79-71 last February and it’s a game the Bucs clearly remember.
“We let one slip so we’re just coming together as a team and not let any more slip-ups happen,” ETSU point guard David Sloan said.
Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.
SLOAN UP
Sloan’s increased production and efficiency have given ETSU hope in the SoCon race. He has raised his scoring average to 13.3 points per game and still leads the SoCon in assists at 4.9. He’s had 31 assists in the past four games.
SCOUTING THE CITADEL
Hayden Brown is the man who makes The Citadel go. He’s averaging 17.8 points (fourth in the SoCon) and 8.2 rebounds (second) a game.
Jason Roche averages 13.8 points per game and leads the conference in court time at 35.6 minutes a night. Stephen Clark is scoring at a 10.9 clip.
The Citadel is coached by Duggar Baucom, who had a health scare earlier in the season when he collapsed during a game at Duke and spent a night in the hospital.
THE SERIES
ETSU leads 46-16, including 22-6 in Johnson City.
ON THE HORIZON
The Bucs complete their three-game homestand when UNC Greensboro comes to town Wednesday night. They travel to VMI on Saturday, Jan. 29.