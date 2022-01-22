It came down to the last shot, but East Tennessee State came up short.
When Jordan King’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim just before the buzzer, so did the Bucs’ chances as The Citadel escaped with a 75-73 victory in a Southern Conference basketball game Saturday at Freedom Hall.
King’s shot came after The Citadel’s Rudy Fitzgibbons III missed the second of two free throws. The Bucs got the rebound and David Sloan passed to King, who didn’t appear to have a clean look as he launched what would have been the game winner.
“He missed it really poorly so clearly he must have rushed it when he got it,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “That’s a play we practice every single day.”
The frantic finish was set up by Ledarrius Brewer, whose 3-pointer off a long offensive rebound cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 74-73 with 10 seconds left. Brewer had earlier missed a breakaway dunk after making a steal with the game tied 70-70.
Hayden Brown led the Bulldogs with 28 points. The senior SoCon player-of-the-year candidate made 12 of 19 shots.
“He was the best player on the court,” Oliver said. “I thought that was the difference. We didn’t stop their best player. We didn’t slow him down at all.”
Oliver said he wanted to go for the win on the final shot.
“I wasn’t confident going to overtime based on the level of physicality we were going against,” he said. “I would never complain about the officiating. We have the best officials in the world in this conference. But, first-year head coach, I’m going to watch the video. I’m going to learn. If there’s been some rule changes, some things that we’re not doing on defense, I want to learn so on Wednesday I can implement that. I’ve been operating under the idea I have to be hands off, I have to move my feet. “
ETSU fell to 12-9 overall, 4-4 in the SoCon. The Citadel is 8-10, 2-5, and broke a three-game losing streak.
Fitzgibbons finished with 14 points for the Bulldogs, including eight in the final five minutes. Jason Roche also had 14 points for The Citadel, all in the first half.
Ledarrius Brewer led ETSU with 20 points while Ty Brewer added 18, King had 16 and David Sloan had 11.
TY FOR 1,000
Ty Brewer reached the 1,000-point mark for his career, which began at Southeastern Louisiana. He hit 1,000 with the second of back-to-back 3-pointers and the basket was assisted by his brother Ledarrius.
“It felt pretty nice,” Ty Brewer said. “I didn’t think I’d ever see that day come.”
FIRST-HALF RUN
With Brown and Roche combining for 26 points, The Citadel pulled ahead in the first half. The Bulldogs were on top 30-19 with 5:53 left in the half when the Bucs went to work.
Ledarrius Brewer led a 13-0 ETSU run, a stretch that left them on top 32-30 at halftime.
Brewer scored eight points during the run and all four baskets came right near the rim. King added a 3-pointer and Kordell Charles’ up-and-under basket put the Bucs ahead.
Roche, a freshman who plays more minutes than any other player in the SoCon, had four 3-pointers over the first nine minutes.
BY THE NUMBERS
Sloan had five assists, giving him 36 in the last five games. He leads the SoCon.
ETSU out-rebounded The Citadel 42-36 with Ty Brewer getting a team-leading seven. Brewer also made 3 of his 5 shots from 3-point range and had three steals.
King finished 3 of 9 on 3-pointers.
Brown went 3 for 5 on 3-point shots after dominating in the paint in the first half.
UP NEXT
The Bucs play host to UNC Greensboro on Wednesday. The Citadel takes on Western Carolina at home that day.