ASHEVILLE, N.C. — And just like that it was over.
For the first time in recent memory, East Tennessee State won’t be playing on Saturday in the Southern Conference men’s basketball tournament. The Citadel made sure of that.
Hayden Brown had 27 points and 17 rebounds as the Bulldogs defeated ETSU 84-76 in overtime in a first-round game Friday at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.
It ended a tumultuous season for the Bucs, who finished 15-17.
“I feel for these guys, especially our seniors, because they fought,” first-year ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said during the postgame press conference before breaking down in tears. “They fought for me, for us. They played good enough to win the game. Just some mental errors.”
The Citadel (13-17) beat ETSU for the first time in eight tries in the SoCon tournament and advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinals, where it will face regular-season champion Chattanooga.
ETSU had a chance to win at the end of regulation when Ledarrius Brewer drove the baseline, drew the Bulldogs’ defense and passed out to his brother Ty Brewer, who missed a 3-pointer as time expired. That left the score tied at 69.
“It looked great,” Ledarrius Brewer said. “I thought it was game for us, we had won it. I felt like it was a good play, the right play.”
Moments earlier, the Bucs were trailing 67-66 when Mohab Yasser deflected a Citadel pass to Ledarrius Brewer, who passed back to Yasser for a layup. Yasser was fouled and made the free throw for a 69-67 ETSU lead.
When The Citadel inbounded the ball, ETSU’s David Sloan got too aggressive and committed his fifth foul. David Maynard made both free throws to forge the 69-69 tie.
Sloan fouling out gave the short-handed Bucs trouble because they had been using just six players down the stretch of the season.
The Bulldogs scored the first six points in overtime and never looked back.
By the time the game ended, Ty Brewer and Yasser also fouled out, leaving ETSU with little-used subs Matt Nunez and Isaac Farah on the court. Farah had played all of four minutes this season.
There were 11 ties and nine lead changes.
Sloan led the Bucs with 17 points. The two Brewers had 14 apiece and Jordan King added 11 on a 4-for-17 shooting game. Yasser finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds and was whistled for a technical foul in the closing seconds for pushing The Citadel’s Tyler Moffe after committing a hard foul.
Moffe added 22 points for the Bulldogs while playing all 45 minutes. Brown got his school-record 28th double-double.
“As they go, the team goes, and they were both spectacular tonight,” Citadel coach Duggar Baucom said.
The Citadel used a 3-point barrage in the first half to take a 46-38 lead into intermission. The Bulldogs, who average 11 made 3-pointers per game, were 8 for 13 in the opening half.
Moffe led the way with three, while Maynard and Jason Roche each had two. The Bulldogs were held to just one 3-pointer in the second half.
The Citadel had made 18 3-pointers in a loss at Duke earlier this season.
“We just fought,” King said. “We went through a lot of stuff. We just played hard and gave everything we’ve got.”