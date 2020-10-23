ERWIN — Chuckey-Doak kept its hopes of a share of the Region 1-3A football championship alive and hindered Unicoi County’s hopes in a 43-21 decision at Gentry Stadium Friday.
“I’m proud of our boys, offensively and defensively,” Chuckey-Doak head coach Ben Murphy said. “The defense played so hard tonight and played a clean game for once. We’ve only played back to back weeks twice this season. I’m tickled to death that these guys had that opportunity to play number one and to be successful.”
Chuckey-Doak moved into a three-way tie with Claiborne and Johnson County at 3-1 in the league and 3-3 overall with a playoff spot secured. Unicoi County slipped to 4-4 overall and 2-2 against Region 1-3A foes. The game was originally scheduled for October 2, but a COVID-19 situation moved the game to the new date.
A win next week for Unicoi County over Johnson County puts the Blue Devils third in the standings and Johnson County fourth.
The Black Knights’ Evan Murvin rushed for a pair of touchdowns as part of his 198 yards on 24 carries. He raced for a 75-yard score in the second quarter to pad the margin at 20-7.
The other Murvin score was in the middle of the fourth quarter to almost put the game out of reach from three yards out as the score was 36-21 at that point. He also had a set of three 2-point conversions.
Bryson Murvin added a 22-yard scoring run with 2:11 left for the game’s final score.
Unicoi County went to the playbook for a special play to take a 7-6 lead. Jordan Bridges threw his first pass of the season as Brock Thompson hauled in his first reception of 2020 for a 15-yard score. The Esteban Mendoza extra point put the home side up 7-6.
However, just as quick as Unicoi County had the lead, Chuckey-Doak answered as Kendall Barner returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a go-ahead score.
The Blue Devils saw Nehemiah Edwards cover 31 yards down the left side in the third quarter to pull Unicoi County closer. After the Mendoza extra point, the score was still in favor of Chuckey-Doak 20-14. Edwards did it again, this time from four yards out early in the final quarter as the Blue Devils were down 28-21 at that point with 10:09 left. Edwards finished with 67 yards on 10 careers.
That final score for Unicoi County was set up as Bryson Peterson had a pass intercepted, but Evan Huff took it from the defender at the 5-yard line. Two plays later Edwards scored.
Peterson went 6-for-10 for 69 yards while Thompson was 13-for-22 for 63 yards.
The big plays helped Chuckey-Doak as the scoring started when Adrian Groberg raced in from 40 yards out two minutes into the second quarter. He added a 20-yard scoring run in the third quarter as well and finished with 81 yards on just the four carries.
Unicoi County had two red-zone opportunities in the first quarter, but went away scoreless with an interception and a turnover on downs.