University High rallied late, but came up short in a 2-1 loss to Chuckey-Doak for the District 1-A boys soccer championship Thursday night at Summers-Taylor Stadium.
Braden Williams scored on an indirect free kick with six minutes remaining in the contest. From a distance, it appeared Elijah Kadish hit a tying shot from the left side two minutes later. However, it was just wide.
The Black Knights dodged a final bullet with 30 seconds remaining as Williams had a free kick from 30 yards out.
The rally came after the Black Knights had dominated most of a physical contest.
“We’re a young team. We’re learning to compete and what big moments are about,” University High coach Bracken Burns said. “We only have two seniors on this team and six guys in the eighth grade. Every time someone gets hurt, the sub is from the eighth grade. They’re still learning the energy of a big moment. We just came up a little short of where we wanted to be.”
Ethan Grindstaff got Chuckey-Doak rolling early. He scored off an assist from Roberto Vasquez in the sixth minute and added the second goal off another Vasquez assist in the 24th minute. Those were Chuckey-Doak’s first two shots.
It was an even slower start for University High, which didn’t get a single shot on goal in the first half. Part of the Chuckey-Doak strategy was to mark the Bucs’ top offensive threat, Abel Pate.
“Their offense runs nearly exclusively through him. That’s been our game plan in all three games,” Black Knights coach Cory Braithwaite said. “We made a little adjustment because they like to throw the ball into him in front of the box. That’s how they scored against us with a bicycle kick at Chuckey-Doak. He creates a lot of opportunities, so the plan was to man-mark and sometimes put two people on him on those throws.”
Hayden Anderson and Nic Fugate were given the task of frustrating Pate.
Chuckey-Doak ended up with more of the scoring opportunities. Marco Rojas was denied twice to put the Knights further ahead, thanks to the standout play of University High goalkeeper Sam McGee.
NEXT UP
University High will travel to Alcoa for the region semifinal round. Chuckey-Doak will host Gatlinburg-Pittman.