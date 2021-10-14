AFTON — Chuckey-Doak wasted little time in jumping on top of University High in the championship game of the District 1-A girls soccer tournament.
Less than three minutes into the game, Chuckey-Doak’s Marci Merrill scored from the top of the penalty area, setting the stage for a 2-0 victory at Anna Ricker Field.
Aliah Campbell also scored as the Lady Black Knights improved to 13-3-1. They will play host to Gatlinburg-Pittman in Tuesday’s Region 1-A semifinals. University High fell to 6-7-1 and will travel to Alcoa for the regional.
Alcoa beat Pittman 9-0 for the Region 1-A title.
“We needed that first goal from Marci,” Chuckey-Doak coach Anna Ricker said. “That kind of set the tone for the whole night.”
It was the third matchup of the season between the two teams. Chuckey-Doak won 3-0 at home and the teams tied 2-2 at Winged Deer Park.
Campbell’s goal came in the 31st minute and it was set up by Merrill.
University High’s Carmen Ellis got into dangerous positions a couple of times, but the Lady Bucs couldn’t break through. Instead, they defended like their lives depended on it. Chuckey-Doak had the ball most of the night and continued to create scoring chances.
The University High back line was up to the task, constantly clearing the ball and getting ready for another attack.
Chuckey-Doak had two goals wiped out by offsides calls and UH’s AnnaMae Oligny cleared another one right before it crossed the line.
“The first goal did give us a little adversity,” UH coach Ryann Williams said. “But I’m proud how well they stepped up after that. They fought tooth and nail and I was so proud of the effort and the heart they showed tonight.”