Cherokee’s Isaac Williams had a memorable first inning Saturday.
In his first at-bat of the game, he socked a grand slam. He got another bases-loaded at-bat in the same inning and — blasted another one. The big blows came in the Chiefs’ 16-run frame, leading to a 22-4 win over Austin-East on Cherokee’s home field.
Williams became the 28th player in the history of high school baseball in the nation to hit two grand slams in one inning, and the first since 2017. He is only the second player from Tennessee to accomplish the feat, joining Bearden’s Lane Thomas (2012 versus Knoxville Catholic).
“Isaac came up the first time and hit a missile dead center that got out in a hurry,” Cherokee head coach Drew Patterson said. “The second time he swung at a floating off-speed pitch that he pulled and hit an absolute bomb over the left field wall that cleared by 30-40 feet.
“He’s a great kid with a bright future. The smile on his face rounding third for the second time was something I will never forget in my coaching career.”
Williams said he wasn’t thinking about a long ball in his second at-bat.
“I was more worried about squaring the baseball up,” Williams said. “And I knew we might start having a wider strike zone after we jumped to a huge lead.”
It was a surprise to Williams about the rarity of his feat.
“I thought it may be more common than it is,” he said. “After I hit them both, and people started telling me how crazy it was, is when it really started sitting in how special it was.”
Patterson said the accomplishment could help Cherokee, which has won seven in a row to improve to 17-10 overall, in the postseason.
“I’m glad for not only Isaac, but that our entire team has the confidence they need to kick start us into the district tourney,” Patterson said.
Williams agreed, “We’ve had an amazing year. We’ve been hitting the ball all season. It has been one of the most fun baseball seasons I’ve had. Coach Patterson came in during the summer and immediately started working with all of the hitters. We’ve all bought in and had great seasons at the plate. This team is so tight, I can’t wait to see what else is in store for us this postseason.”
DISTRICTS ON THE HORIZON
District tournament action begins this week with the 1-3A softball event first out of the gates on Wednesday.
Most of the other baseball and softball tournaments will begin Friday and Saturday while 1-2A softball is slated to begin Monday.
The top two finishers earn berths in the region tournament in each of the four classifications.
Here’s a look at which teams are favored in each of the baseball and softball tournaments:
BASEBALL
1-4A — Defending state champion Science Hill is still the favorite, but Dobyns-Bennett has proven all season it can hang.
West Ridge has to be considered in the mix while Daniel Boone has two wins over Science Hill this season.
1-3A — Tennessee High is the lead dog and a strong favorite. Sullivan East, Unicoi County and Elizabethton have each had their moments, and provide threats.
1-2A — Chuckey-Doak is a prohibitive favorite. It looks like a four-team scrum to grab the No. 2 spot and a region berth.
1-1A — University High is the favorite, but North Greene and Hampton will have their chances.
SOFTBALL
1-4A — Daniel Boone is the favorite, but this is a tough league and the Lady Trailblazers don’t have an easy path.
Science Hill, David Crockett and Dobyns-Bennett are all capable of making title runs.
1-3A — Tennessee High has earned the role of favorite, but the grip is tenuous.
Volunteer has an ace pitcher that can change the narrative while Elizabethton, Unicoi County and Sullivan East have enough hitting to be dangerous.
1-2A — South Greene takes the favorite seat, but Johnson County and Chuckey-Doak have a shot to unseat the Lady Rebels.
1-1A — It is a strong lead role for Unaka, but serious challenges are expected from North Greene and Cloudland.
STATE BASEBALL
Here are the final Press/Times News state rankings of the season:
CLASS 4A
1. Science Hill (28-5)
2. Houston (30-5)
3. Powell (22-3)
4. Collierville (27-9)
5. Stewarts Creek (23-6)
6. Mt. Juliet (21-9)
7. Farragut (19-11)
8. Dobyns-Bennett (20-9)
9. Station Camp (22-11)
10. Sevier County (22-11)
CLASS 3A
1. Upperman (22-6)
2. Hardin County (20-9)
3. Tennessee High (20-6)
4. Munford (20-10)
5. Carter (21-7)
CLASS 2A
1. Pigeon Forge (29-3)
2. Forrest (18-6)
3. Adamsville (19-6)
4. Chuckey-Doak (18-3)
5. Union County (19-6)
CLASS 1A
1. Eagleville (25-2)
2. Coalfield (21-8)
3. Gordonsville (19-9)
4. McKenzie (17-5)
5. Sale Creek (17-5)
STATE SOFTBALL
Here are the final Press/Times News state rankings of the season:
CLASS 4A
1. Farragut (29-2)
2. Wilson Central (24-5)
3. Daniel Boone (25-8)
4. Smyrna (24-6)
5. Station Camp (21-7)
6. Clarksville (28-7)
7. Siegel (19-8)
8. Powell (22-9)
9. Nolensville (25-8)
10. Science Hill (25-10)
CLASS 3A
1. Lexington (37-1)
2. Gibbs (28-4)
3. White County (23-6)
4. Soddy Daisy (26-7)
5. East Hamilton (22-9)
CLASS 2A
1. Bledsoe County (23-1)
2. Summertown (29-8)
3. Sequatchie Co. (24-7)
4. Forrest (19-9)
5. Meigs County (16-3)
CLASS 1A
1. Huntland (16-4)
2. Eagleville (11-5)
3. Gordonsville (17-5)
4. Sale Creek (17-13)
5. Unaka (17-10)
COLLEGE SIGNINGS
Elizabethton
Gage Treadway made his college choice official last week. The Elizabethton baseball standout signed with Brunswick Community College in North Carolina.
Science Hill
Three Lady Hilltoppers’ softball standouts made their college choices last week.
Abigail Taylor, Zoey Cooper and Jayden Salts all signed to play at Walters State Community College.
Tennessee High
Three Vikings’ athletes will move on to the next level.
Brayden Blevins signed to play baseball at Emory & Henry while teammate Logan Quales made it official with Walters State Community College. Softball standout Kenzie Orfield signed to play at Alice Lloyd.