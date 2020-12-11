GRAY — A long, hard week turned out pretty well after all for the Cherokee boys basketball team, with the Chiefs stealing a 61-58 Big 7 Conference win Friday night over homestanding Daniel Boone.
The victory, following a 46-29 Cherokee girls win in the opener at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium, produced a sweep for the kids from Hawkins County.
Second-year Cherokee boys coach Trey Fields could rest easy after his busy week, which included three double-digits defeats before knocking off Boone.
“We played Science Hill on Monday, Unicoi (County) on Tuesday and then Morristown East last night, so for us to come in here and respond the way we did tonight is outstanding,” Fields said. “When we were down in the fourth quarter we did a lot of the little things that helped us get this win.”
Down throughout the game and trailing 43-30 with 2:11 left in the third quarter, Cherokee (2-3, 1-1) won an outing that was seemingly Boone’s all night long.
Carter Metz, a richly talented 5-foot-10 guard who led all scorers with 28 points, provided the game winner, making both ends of a two-shot foul with 12.9 seconds left to break a 58-58 deadlock.
Boone (5-4, 0-2) misfired on its next possession and its fate was sealed.
“We’ve seen this year that nothing’s ever in the bag,” said acting head coach Justin Humphries, who was sitting in for the second time this week for Chris Brown, the Trailblazer leader who is in quarantine due to Covid-19 issues. “We’ve not had very good fourth quarters all season long.
“They outhustled us in the end. They just wanted the game more than we did.”
CHIEFS COME BACK
Cherokee trailed 34-28 at halftime and found itself with its 13-point deficit, when Metz and his teammates stormed back.
“Carter played 32 minutes in all these games this week and I thought we were gonna have to put an IV in him,” Fields said. “He was so worn down out there.”
Metz had a difficult second half, but the junior received enough support from Jacob Kenner and Brayden Collins to help the Chiefs get over the hump.
Collins, a physical junior who eats space on the inside, provided a lift with back-to-back hoops to cut into a 48-41 Boone advantage.
“This is his (Collins’) fifth basketball game as a high school player and he’s 100 percent bought in and he does a wonderful job,” Fields said. “He’s got to do a better job at finishing around the rim, but as far as being physical and being strong and being big, he does a wonderful job.”
Kenner had two big hoops down the stretch, including one of his two 3-point makes. Metz, who hit three 3-point bombs on the evening, had a pair of key buckets to fuel the rally as well, as did Chandler Drinnon.
GILLIAM STARS FOR BOONE
Breiydon Gilliam, a hard-working 6-2 forward who transferred from Cherokee for his senior season, scored 26 points to lead the Trailblazers, who were outscored by a 23-14 margin over the final period.
LADY CHIEFS ROLL TO WIN
Cherokee broke free of a tight game at halftime to win easily over the winless Lady Trailblazers.
The Chiefs (1-3, 1-1) led 27-21 at intermission before going to a zone and shutting down the Boone (0-6, 0-2) offense. The ‘Blazers managed just two points in the fourth quarter.
Lydia Alvis and Destiny Jarnigan both scored nine points to lead Cherokee.
Boone was led by the 6-point game of Josie Jenkins.