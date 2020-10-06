MANCHESTER — John Cheek was the lone representative for perennial power Science Hill at Tuesday’s TSSAA Large Class golf championships at Willow Brook Golf Club.
The sophomore did the Hilltoppers proud, shooting a 2-over 74 to tie for 11th in the individual standings. Science Hill had two golfers qualify for the state tournament, but Grace Smith missed the girls’ competition with a foot injury.
With Cheek holding the mantle for Science Hill, he delivered with a solid round. He started out with bogeys on his third and fourth holes, but settled down with eight straight pars. He then had a birdie and a bogey before finishing his round with four pars to shoot even-par 36 on the back nine.
“I hit my driver good. I didn’t hit my irons great, but I putted the ball,” Cheek said. “The greens were really fast and had slope, but I played well today.”
It was truly an emphasis on the short game. His longest putt was an estimated 15 feet, but he made sure to not blow opportunities close to the hole. His 14 pars ranked second only to Aidan Baker of Clarksville, who scored par on 15 holes.
The Manchester course is a lot flatter than the courses back in Northeast Tennessee, but that turned out to Cheek’s liking.
“It’s different, flat and tight, but it’s good,” Cheek said. “I think I can do better on day two if I hit more greens and give myself more birdie opportunities.”
OTHER LOCAL BOYS
The Dobyns-Bennett boys were tied for sixth in the team competition after day one, 17 strokes behind leader Farragut.
The Indians shot a 29-over 317 with Zac Fletcher posting the low round at 5-over 77. Taylor Kilgore, Sam Barbour and William Karst all shot 80, followed by Ethan Lawson with an 81.
Other local individuals included 2019 state runner-up Jon Wes Lovelace of Volunteer, who tied for 21st at 4-over 76 and Jack Tickle of Tennessee High tied for 34th at 7-over 79.
GIRLS COMPETITION
Tennessee High led the state team standings with an even-par 144 after day one.
Noelia Adkins stands at 2-under 70 and her sister Isabella owns a 2-over 74. Madeline Simcox shot a 7-over 79 that didn’t count among the team standings. The Lady Vikings hold a seven-stroke lead over second-place Station Camp.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Isabella van der Biest leads the individual tournament with a 4-under 68 on the first round. She said the key was not to get too aggressive on the flat, tight course. After having problems with her alignment during a Monday practice round, she started to pick out targets for the first round of the tournament.
“I was just hitting fairways and greens and playing smart,” van der Biest said. “I was picking a clear target. This course is so narrow, so you can’t be aggressive on it.”
Sullivan South’s Kara Carter is also amongst the championship contenders, tied for fourth with an even-par 72. She turned up the heat on the back nine with four birdies.
“I birdied a par-3 and the next par-5. Then, I birdied the next par-5 and the next par-3,” Carter said. “I hit it closer to the hole and had more chances to make birdie on the back nine. I was hitting the ball more solid and it allowed me to take straight aim at the pins.”