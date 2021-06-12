It’s a small sample size, but what the two East Tennessee State pitchers have done for the Johnson City Doughboys so far bodes well for the future of their college team’s pitching staff.
Walker Trusley and Andrew Ronne have been two of the bright spots of Johnson City’s new Appalachian League team. With five combined appearances, neither has given up an earned run.
“This is a great league,” Trusley said. ”Getting to play and see all the talent from all across the country, to get to compete with them, hopefully it’s making me better.”
Trusley pitched five innings as a freshman at ETSU as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after suffering an elbow injury in high school. The 6-foot-2 righty admitted it was a frightening experience to go through the surgery, where the injured tendon is replaced with one from another part of the body or a donor.
“I was definitely really timid about it at first,” Trusley said. “I still have good days and bad days. The good days I have I make the most of them and try to better myself in any way I can. I was getting my feet under me a little bit this year at ETSU. I’m starting to feel more comfortable. This league is a good chance for me to start getting my confidence back.”
Ronne is one of the team’s younger guys, having just completed his high school career at McMinn County, where he helped the baseball team make the state tournament for the first time. The 6-foot-4 righty, who has hit 94 mph with his fastball, will begin his ETU career next season.
“I just feel like part of the team here,” Ronne said. “I know I’m young but I’m learning from some of them being older. I’m just trying to get better here.”
On the night of the Doughboys’ season opener, Ronne came in to pitch the ninth inning. He faced four batters and got three strikeouts. It was quite a debut.
“He’s a stud,” Trusley said. “He’s impressed everybody. He’s raising eyebrows all over the place. He’s got a live arm and he’s got a bright future ahead of him. He does not play like he’s a freshman.”
Ronne and Trusley, who is from Powell, have played together on travel teams in the past. They also have another ETSU player, infielder Ashton King, on the Doughboys team.
“Makes it feel more at home,” Trusley said. “We’re going to take that brotherhood we’re creating here and take it to ETSU.”
Trusley wants to continue to develop in the summer league, but once he gets on the field, his focus in on something else.
“I love winning,” he said. “I want to better myself, better my game, but the goal is always winning.”