Dominant performances on the mound were the calling card for Elizabethton on Tuesday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Four River Riders’ pitchers combined for a seven-hitter with 15 strikeouts and only one free pass in a 6-1 Appalachian League baseball win over Kingsport.
The River Riders improved to 5-5 on the young season while the Axmen, in last place in the West Division, slipped to 3-7. These teams meet again Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Kingsport.
MOUND MASTERY
Drew Gillespie got the starting nod and blitzed Kingsport hitters for seven strikeouts in four clean innings. He allowed just one hit.
Phillip Berger worked two innings, allowing three hits and a run with a pair of punch outs.
Jordan Leasure whiffed four batters in two scoreless innings, and Chase Long closed the deal with a shutout inning despite allowing a pair of base hits.
RIVER RIDERS TAKE CONTROL
Elizabethton got on the board in the third inning. A pair of walks and a single loaded the bases before Chase Adkison delivered a sacrifice fly.
The River Riders created a comfort zone in the fifth inning as they scored four times. Marcus Brown’s triple drove in a run to make it 2-0, and he eventually scored on an infield error.
Jonathan Soto made it 4-0 with an RBI single, and DJ Sullivan’s RBI double capped the big inning.
GETTING A LATE START
The Axmen finally dented the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth inning. Nick Barnes caught up with a high pitch and drove it over the center field fence for a solo homer to make it 5-1.
Jordan Valera-Payne led the Axmen at the plate with three hits. MJ Rodriguez chipped in with two hits.
RIVER RIDERS’ BATS
Soto finished with two hits and two RBIs while Adkison drove in a pair of runs. Brown and Mario Zabala each had two hits.
KINGSPORT HURLERS
Peyton Carson allowed only one hit in four strong innings with five strikeouts. However, Justin Kenyon was touched for five hits and four runs, two earned, in two-thirds of an inning.
Brogan Beckner struck out three and walked three in 1 1/3 scoreless innings.