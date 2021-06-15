Ashton King is doing what he loves in a place where he feels comfortable. It all adds up to a pretty fun summer for the infielder from East Tennessee State.
King is playing for the Johnson City Doughboys in the Appalachian League, joining ETSU teammates Andrew Ronne and Walker Trusley on the team.
“It’s a good time for sure,” King says. “Getting to play with the ETSU guys and stay in Johnson City has been good. Getting to meet some new guys coming from all across the country, it’s fun to see them all come out and make it a competitive league and play every day. It’s fun to be around.”
The fun includes a heavy dose of baseball. The teams are playing 54-game schedules and are basically playing six games a week with Mondays off.
“It’s a little bit of an adjustment just coming straight from school ball where you play three games over a weekend. But honestly, for most of these guys playing in college is every day anyway,” said King, who was batting .250 with nine RBIs heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Pulaski River Turtles. “It’s either games or practice.”
Another adjustment having to be made is using a wood bat. The players have become accustomed to the ping of metal in college. That sound is replaced by the crack of the bat. It’s a much more natural sound to old-timers and baseball purists.
“Coming off of using metal bats in school, it’s a little bit different, but I’d say most of these guys have used wood bats in travel ball in high school and before that,” King said. “It’s an adjustment, but you get used to it.
“You have to really focus on squaring balls up.
You can’t mis-hit balls with a wood bat and still expect the same results. It doesn’t work like that. Those things will break.”
Even though it’s supposed to be more difficult to hit with wood, many of the scores have been in double digits. The league’s combined ERA was 5.56 coming into Tuesday night’s games.
“That’s the crazy part,” said King, who hit .282 with 17 doubles for ETSU this spring. “It is a competitive league and there are some good pitchers, but the hitters have shown what they’re capable of.”
King’s parents have come up from Knoxville to watch him play and he’s had a couple of friends attend games. What they have seen at TVA Credit Union Ballpark is an entertaining atmosphere with large crowds. The Doughboys are second in the league in attendance early in the season.
“The atmosphere here is unreal,” King said. “A lot of people come. They’re supportive and they’re into the games. You can’t ask for much more than that.”