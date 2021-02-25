The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team had a fast start once its game with Chattanooga got started Thursday night.
However, the Bucs couldn’t keep up the pace in a fifth straight loss. A late run in the second quarter propelled the Lady Mocs to a 65-54 Southern Confer- ence win over ETSU at Brooks Gym.
Carly Hooks paced the Bucs (3-14 overall, 1-9 SoCon) with 16 points and six rebounds. She was the only ETSU player in double figures with Abby Carrington the next high scorer with nine. Jakhyia Davis grabbed eight rebounds, but scored just two points on 1-for-11 shooting.
Dena Jarrells scored 17 points to lead Chattanooga (14-9, 9-5) with Bria Dial next high with 15. Abbey Cornelius contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.
TIP-OFF DELAYED
The game was delayed 41 minutes when an unidentified member of the traveling party was thought to be COVID positive. Although the person tested negative, one of the game officials opted not to stay, leaving a two-man crew to call the game.
It didn’t bother the Bucs who jumped out to an 8-2 lead and 17-14 lead at the end of one quarter.
ETSU led 23-16 in the second quarter, but the Lady Mocs scored 12 straight points to turn the tide and lead 30-25 at the half.
Chattanooga, which transitioned from a man-to-man defense to a 2-3 zone, pushed the lead to double digits in the third quarter. The Mocs took a 47-33 lead heading into the final quarter, where they led by as many as 23 points.
NEXT UP
ETSU will try to break the current skid when it hosts Mercer in a regular-season finale Saturday at noon.