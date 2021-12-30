CHATTANOOGA — With the tandem of Malachi Smith and Silvio De Sousa creating multiple matchup problems, the Chattanooga Mocs certainly looked the part of Southern Conference basketball favorites on Thursday night.
Picked to win the league by coaches and media, the Mocs romped past rival East Tennessee State 82-52 in the league opener for both teams inside McKenzie Arena.
Smith, a long 6-foot-4 guard, led the Mocs (11-3) with 17 points and four assists. De Sousa, the big-bodied 6-9 center, scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
It was Mocs’ largest margin of victory in the rivalry since a 34-point win at Chattanooga in January 2005.
Led by Smith’s example, the Mocs authored a 16-4 advantage in assists.
“Malachi can affect the game in several different ways,” Chattanooga coach Lamont Paris said. “He’s one who can find his way to the basket and we have unselfish guys who make everyone’s shot attempts go up. Then, we thought we had an advantage around the basket with our size.
“We were deliberate about trying to get the ball to the basket. That was a great game for us. If we could bottle that the rest of the way, we would.”
ETSU (8-6) led early in the game televised on ESPNU, but the Mocs went on a pair of big runs in the first half and took a 13-point lead into the break. Chattanooga maintained a double-digit advantage throughout the second half and pushed the lead to 31 points on David Jean-Baptiste’s dunk with 2:06 left.
Ty Brewer led the Bucs with 15 points. Taking advantage of a starting role, Jaden Seymour scored 11 points — going 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. Jordan King landed in double figures with 10.
Trailing 12-11 in the first half, the Mocs went on an 11-0 run with back-to-back 3-point goals by KC Hankton followed by another by A.J. Caldwell. They never looked back from that point, making the most of their size advantage.
David Jean-Baptiste and Caldwell each added 11 points in the Mocs’ win.
“Hats off to Chattanooga. They looked like the team everyone expected them to be,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “There is a lot of basketball left and a lot of things to be figured out. You have guys like Caldwell. He knows his role and he’s a really good role player. They have so many guys in the game willing to do their jobs. That’s what we’re trying to get our guys to do.”
Chattanooga won the rebounding battle 47-26, including 18-6 on the offensive boards. They outscored the Bucs 18-8 in second-chance points and 38-12 in the paint. They even had a 23-6 advantage in scoring off the bench.
“We’re trying to guard a center with small forwards,” Oliver said. “It looked like that today. We have to figure it out because I don’t know how long Charlie (Weber) is going to be out with a high ankle sprain. Those are very delicate. I knew it was going to an issue inside and our physicality around the basket would be compromised.
“They’ve got guys 6-8 and 6-9 with weight behind them. They’re a well-coached team, but we will see them again. They will see a better ETSU team in Johnson City.”
NEXT UP
Both teams had their scheduled Saturday games postponed due to COVID issues with their opponents. ETSU was informed Tuesday its game with Western Carolina was postponed, while Chattanooga found out its game with Mercer met the same fate.
The Bucs are set to face VMI in its SoCon home opener on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. Chattanooga is slated to play at Wofford that night.