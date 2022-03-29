CONCORD, N.C. — Ross Chastain hasn’t gotten much sleep the last three days.
The driver of the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet has been busy getting texts and other congratulations from many inside the NASCAR industry and beyond. He beat rivals A.J. Allmendinger and Alex Bowman in a down-to-wire, beating-and-banging finish on Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas Road Course.
“Sunday night, there wasn’t much sleep and back in here yesterday,” Chastain said from the team’s race shop. “Today, we had a breakfast and lunch and tried to fellowship and show appreciation to the people (on the team).”
Chastain, 29, grew up on the Florida short tracks. He couldn’t believe his first career Cup Series victory came on a road course. Also factor in he beat Allmendinger, an experienced road racer and former winner of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona for the victory.
“I would have never dreamed my first win would be on a road course. Never,” he said. Years ago, I was just trying to figure out how to shift the car and not break the transmission. I never thought about winning. I’ve worked to be better. But never, never did I think I would win.”
It shouldn’t come as a total surprise if you look at his recent performance. He has finishes of third, second, second and first in the last four races. That consistency has him ranked fifth in the current Cup Series points.
In two weeks, he hopes to pull off another surprise in the Food City Dirt Race. He has limited dirt-track experience and finished 35th in the 2021 race after crashing out. He says very little of racing on concrete at Bristol transfers to dirt.
“There’s nothing the same other than the same address,” Chastain said. “I didn’t get to run a ton last year where I crashed out early. To finish the race is goal No. 1. The dirt race, I’m trying to learn and get better.”
He’s looking more forward to the Bass Pro Shops Night Race in September for a good reason. He calls Bristol Motor Speedway with a concrete surface his favorite race track. He finished second in the Xfinity Series Food City 300.
“Bristol concrete is my favorite track and the Bristol Night Race is a bucket-list item that every person in the world should come see,” he said. “It’s unlike anything else I’ve ever watched in my life. To watch it, let alone race in it and compete there, it’s amazing.”