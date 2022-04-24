GREENSBORO, Ga. — Remi Chartier and the East Tennessee State golf team closed the deal Sunday and they did it in dominating fashion.
Chartier capped his Southern Conference tournament individual championship with a five-under-par 67 at Reynolds Plantation Oconee course and the Bucs captured the team title by 19 strokes. It’s the sixth tournament championship for ETSU under coach Jake Amos and it came with a school record.
ETSU’s 39-under-par team total broke the school mark of 38 under at the 2021 Stitch Intercollegiate. The Bucs capped their 22nd SoCon title by shooting 18 under in the final round.
Chartier, who finished 18 under par for three rounds, is the Bucs’ 17th SoCon individual champ and third in a row. The sophomore from Montreal entered the final round with a big lead after breaking the SoCon tournament record with a nine-under-par 63. That round, which included 10 birdies and one bogey, tied the ETSU record.
Chartier played the 54 holes with 20 birdies and two bogeys. His performance was one for the record books as well. His 198 total tied Seamus Power’s school record set in 2008 at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate, and his 18-under-par total beat Gudmund Kristjansson’s 17-under total set at the Seminole Intercollegiate in 2015.
He was the first player to need fewer than 200 strokes in the SoCon tournament since the event went to 54 holes in 1973. He broke the SoCon tournament scoring record of 203, set by ETSU’s Steve Munson and Furman’s Brad Faxon in 1982.
Defending SoCon champion Archie Davies, whose score did not count the first two days, came back in a big way for the Bucs on Sunday with a 65.
Also for ETSU on Sunday, Mats Edge shot 69, Algot Kleen shot 70 and Ben Carberry shot 72. All five ETSU players finished in the top seven.
UNC Greensboro’s Nick Lyerly finished second individually at 10 under par. The Spartans were also second in the team standings at 19 under.
The Bucs earned the SoCon’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Regional pairings will be announced May 4 at 4 p.m. during a program on Golf Channel.