KINGSPORT — Like the even larger event that it is a part of, the Ballad Health and Niswonger Children’s Hospital Crazy 8s 8-kilometer road race will return to the streets of the Model City on July 17 with the gun going off at 8:58 p.m.
“We can’t wait to get back out there and just run,” co-event director Hank Brown said. “We only got to run on the new course one year, so we are ready to give it another go. In addition to being flatter and hopefully faster, the course has a much more residential feel.”
The 2020 edition of the race was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Next month’s race will mark the 31st edition of the event, which officially began in 1990 when Brown and a co-worker took over the operations.
“We couldn’t be more excited,” co-event director Natalie Whitlock said. “We want to bring the fun back to area road racing and help people get back to normal. That’s our focus this year. It’s been tough for so many people, so we want everyone to come out and enjoy themselves.”
The husband-and-wife team of Brown and Whitlock remarked that the registration numbers are on track to be on par with 2019 and could surpass 3,500 in the near future.
BIGGEST CHANGES
Due to some lingering travel restrictions, there will be no invited runners in the field this year and no prize money. This completely opens up the possibilities for the overall winner, according to Brown.
The men’s race has not been won by an American since 1994 when Keith Brantly won with a time of 23:28. That was back when the start and finish line were still at the Green Acres Shopping Center on Eastman Road.
“We know the elite athletes bring a sense of excitement to the race, but we decided to take a year off and see where we want to go from here,” Brown said. “We fully expect to bring back this element in some fashion next year.”
One of the other changes is the location of the Healthy Lifestyles Expo. In recent years, the expo has been at the auxiliary gym at Dobyns-Bennett behind J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
This year, the expo and packet pickup will move into the Civic Auditorium, which is conveniently a short walk away from the starting line on Fort Henry Drive in front of D-B.
The expo will last from noon to 8 p.m. and will be taking race-day registration until closing.
NEWER COURSE RECAP
The race will start in front of Martin Dentistry on Fort Henry Drive — a new sponsor this year — and end inside J. Fred Johnson Stadium as it has since 2006, but everything in between will be the same as the 2019 course.
The first loop will wrap around Borden Park while the second loop will have long stretches along Swannanoa Avenue and Sherwood Drive before going back toward the stadium.
The event, which has had three different courses over the years, has seen a multitude of spectacular races, including Peter Githuka’s then-world-record run of 22:03 in 1996.
The current world best is by Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruto, who split 21:45 en route to 10K in 2018 at New York’s UAE Healthy Kidney race in Central Park.
The new course received rave reviews due to the removal of the long hill up Fort Henry just after the halfway point.
Runners that complete both the 8K and Almost Crazy 3K will receive a “Totally Crazy” medal.
Registration is open for all events at http://werunevents.com/crazy-8s and the cost is $30 through July 15.
TORCH BEARER
Each year, race management picks out a torch bearer that typically recognizes an outstanding member of the community.
This year, the employees of Food City will serve as torch bearers and will have a special walk-up ceremony before the race on Saturday night.
“We just thought we needed to let them know how much we appreciated what they do for us day in and day out,” Whitlock said. “They have been there every day, on the front line, keeping us fed. You can’t get more essential than that.”
OTHER EVENTS
The crazy day of events will kick off with the Little 8s Youth Field Day presented by the Kingsport Pediatric Dentistry. The age group races will feature races for toddlers up to 12 years old with distances from 100 yards to 600 yards.
The Special 8s races will also return this year.
The Almost Crazy 3K — which is a certified course for state records — will go off at 7:58 p.m.