BRISTOL — The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals get an extra boost of power being in the 2021 “Countdown to the Championship” playoffs.
Away from its traditional Father’s Day weekend, there are still plenty of family themes.
It includes three-time defending Top Fuel points leader Steve Torrence, who talked about what it means to compete with his father, Billy.
While Billy Torrence helped Steve get started in his career, it has been a role reversal in Top Fuel — where Steve is the more experienced driver.
“He has been my toughest competition my whole racing career,” Steve said.
“I started racing Super Comp with him and you always have that competitive nature with a brother or a dad. That’s family and you fight them a little harder than anybody else. To have the opportunity to teach him how to drive the Top Fuel car and see the success he’s having, that makes you proud of how well he’s done,” Steve said.
While Steve is leading the points, Billy Torrence is currently fifth in the standings. It is particularly meaningful for him to be racing his son in the rail cars.
“We’ve always raced as a family,” Billy said. “I’ve been racing with Steve since he started. It’s a family sport for us and especially to be racing in Top Fuel is just over the top.”
The Force family is often the focus of Bristol and it’s again that way with Top Fuel driver Brittany Force, the daughter of 16-time Funny Car champion John Force. Brittany is on an incredible qualifying streak, and Friday night she set a new track record with a 3.682-second pass at 328.94 miles per hour.
There’s plenty of competition, including Justin Ashley, winner of the most recent NHRA event at Texas Motorplex. He was second quickest in Friday qualifying at 3.726 seconds and posted the fastest speed at 329.50 mph.
Other top qualifiers were Clay Millican, the 2017 Thunder Valley Nationals winner, and Leah Pruett, who announced Thursday that she would be driving for fiancé Tony Stewart’s new team in 2022.
To show the quality of the field, Mike Salinas, who won the Top Fuel category the last time NHRA visited Bristol in 2019, qualified 13th out of 14 drivers.
FAST FLOPPERS
Tim Wilkerson set the pace in the Friday night qualifying session with a 3.965-second pass, but the John Force Racing driver Robert Hight and the team’s namesake were right behind him with 3.968-second runs.
Force is a four-time winner of the Thunder Valley Nationals, surpassed only by Ron Capps, a five-time Funny Car winner at Bristol.
Other major contenders include three-time and defending Funny Car champion Matt Hagan, who lives a couple of hours from the track in Christiansburg, Virginia, and Bob Tasca III, winner of the NHRA’s last race at Bristol in 2019.
BIKE RACE
Matt Smith is the points leader in Pro Stock Motorcycle following his Texas victory. The North Carolina rider moved eight points ahead of season-long series leader Steve Johnson with the victory. Three-time world champ Angelle Sampey is also in the hunt for the championship.
“We’ve had the best bike all year,” said four-time world champ Smith. “Steve has definitely stepped his program up and we’re going to go head-to-head with him the rest of the year, and hopefully we can pull this out and get a fifth championship. That’s the goal and we’re going to do everything we can to try and do it.”