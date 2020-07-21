Tyler Chambers will move one seat over on the Cloudland sideline.
It was announced Tuesday that Chambers will take over as Highlanders basketball coach following Gary Harrison accepting a coaching and teaching position at Elizabethton.
Chambers, a 2010 Cloudland graduate, played on the Highlanders’ state tournament team in 2009 and the team that reached the sectional his senior season.
Besides his role as a varsity assistant from 2016-20, he has served as coach for both the middle school and junior varsity programs.
“I’ve had on the Cloudland uniform since I was in kindergarten,” Chambers said. “Being the head coach, it means a lot to me. Gary and I have been great friends and he has taught me so much. He’s a great X’s and O’s guy. I’ve learned so much with the offenses and defenses from him.”
Cloudland principal Richard Church praised Chambers’ efforts in the classroom and pointed out he has been named the school’s teacher of the year twice.
“When we turned our attention to Highlander boys’ basketball, I didn’t have to look too far,” Church said. “This was the perfect fit at the perfect time, and we look forward to what Tyler can do with his alma mater.”
Chambers expects the Highlanders to continue to be known for their toughness and defense with seniors Bentley Gilbert and Elijah Blair leading the way. It’s the Cloudland way as Chambers talked about some of the different coaches he played for and coached with.
“I played under great coaches during my high school career — Ned Smith, Brandon Carpenter and Scott Potter,” he said. “They greatly contributed to my coaching style as well as working with Gary Harrison, Matt Birchfield, Mike Lunsford and Jordan Hughes. They all are wonderful mentors and coaches.
“I’m going to challenge and push these guys to be the best they can be as basketball players and as human beings. If I’ve shown God’s love, everything else will take care of itself. We all have to work hard and get better together. Cloudland is known for having tough and gritty players, and I intend to keep that true.”
It was the case under Harrison, who leaves after 12 years, the last seven as head coach. Church noted the success despite playing in a league which University High and Hampton qualified for the state tournament the last two seasons.
“We wish former boys basketball coach Gary Harrison all the best as he departs for position at Elizabethton High School,” Church said. “He has had success in one of the toughest small school conferences in the state. We appreciate his dedication to Highlander basketball and know this was best for him and his family.”