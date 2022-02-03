Longtime local basketball coach Bob Chambers is among 11 people being inducted into the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association Hall of Fame in April.
Chambers coached Sullivan East, Tennessee High and Lynn View. His Tennessee High teams made three substate appearances and qualified for the state tournament once. He was also an assistant coach at Kentucky from 1981-83.
He began his coaching career at Elizabethton as an assistant to fellow TSSAA Hall of Famer John Treadway.
Chambers will be inducted during a ceremony at 11 a.m. on April 2 at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Murfreesboro.
In all, two administrators, six coaches, two officials and one contributor will be inducted. Joining Chambers will be Steve Chauncy, administrator from Nashville; Jackie Parton, administrator from Sevierville; the late Ted Anderson, coach from Memphis; Jim Brown, coach from Granville; Randy Frazier, coach from Gleason; Glenn Tackett, coach from Franklin; Sharon Watson, coach from Collierville; Bill Marbet, official from Columbia; Junior Moree, official from Sweetwater; and Mike Keith, contributor from Franklin.
Anderson was the head coach at Memphis Hamilton in 1991 when his team defeated Science Hill 55-54 for the Class AAA state championship.
The awards luncheon will not only honor the new inductees and their families, but also all past inductees into the TSSAA Hall of Fame. Tickets will go on sale on Feb. 14. The cost is $35 each and they can be purchased at www.tssaa.org.
— — —
The inductees:
Bob Chambers
Began his career as an assistant basketball coach at Elizabethton High School under fellow TSSAA Hall of Famer John Treadway ... coached at Lynn View, Sullivan East, and Tennessee High schools ... his Tennessee High School teams made three sub-state appearances and one trip to the state tournament ... coached baseball for three years at Lynn View ... head basketball at Sullivan East from 1968 until 1970 and Tennessee High from 1970-79 ... served as assistant basketball coach at the University of Kentucky from 1981-83.
Steve Chauncy
Administrator from Nashville who has served the TSSAA and its member schools in some capacity for 50 years…he first registered as an official in 1972 ... served in the Metropolitan Nashville Public School system as an administrator for over 30 years ... taught and coached several sports before moving into his role as Principal ... most recently served as Executive Principal at Hillwood High School before retiring in 2018 ... served on the TSSAA Board of Control for nine years ... continues to serve as a TSSAA basketball official.
Jackie Parton
Superintendent of Sevier County School System for over 33 years ... served at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School as a coach and administrator for eight years ... the gymnasium at Gatlinburg-Pittman and the baseball field at Pigeon Forge High School are named in his honor ... served on Gov. Bill Haslam’s School Safety Task Force ... Prior President of TN Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS).
Ted Anderson
The late Ted Anderson coached in Memphis at Hamilton High School and Frederick Douglass High School for over 40 years ... over 500 career basketball coaching victories ... his 1991 Hamilton High School team was the boys' state champion ... he served as athletic director for nearly 40 years and assisted the principal at both Hamilton and Frederick Douglass high schools for 32 years ... retired in 2016.
Jim Brown
Longtime girls basketball coach at Jackson County High School ... began coaching the Lady Blue Devils in 1992 ... became athletic director at Jackson County in 2003 ... over 600 coaching victories ... seven TSSAA state championships (2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2008, 2010, 2013) ... four state runner-up titles ... 13 state tournament appearances.
Randy Frazier
Head girls basketball coach for over 20 years at Gleason High School and Junior High School ... served as Principal at Gleason for 14 years ... over 600 career victories ... nine state tournament appearances ... three TSSAA state championships (1992, 1999, 2007) ... one state runner-up finish ... Director of Weakley County Schools since 2009 ... gymnasium floor at Gleason High School named in his honor ... currently serves on the TSSAA Legislative Council as an Ex Officio member representing TOSS.
Glenn Tackett
Basketball and golf coach for over 40 years, the majority of that tenure in West Tennessee ... had stints at Whiteville, Munford, Dyersburg, Covington, Humboldt, and USJ before coming to Franklin Road Academy in 2001 ... compiled over 500 career victories in 28 years as head basketball coach ... his FRA golf teams captured four TSSAA state titles and three runner-up finishes ... retired in 2014.
Sharon Watson
Coached volleyball at Briarcrest Christian School for 22 years ... 76% winning percentage with a career record of 554-178 ... her teams made 13 trips to the TSSAA state volleyball tournament ... her Briarcrest teams were four-time TSSAA state champions (1981, 1987, 1989, 1990) ... inducted into Briarcrest Hall of Fame in 2005 ... served as the principal at Briarcrest Christian Middle School ... retired in 2016.
Bill Marbet
TSSAA football official for nearly 50 years ... supervisor and assigning officer for the Central Tennessee Football Officials Association (CTNFOA) ... worked multiple football playoff contests, including 15 semifinal rounds…worked four TSSAA state championship games (1990, 1998, 2005, 2007) ... worked multiple all-star games including the KY/TN and East-West all-star contests ... Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association executive director for nearly 20 years ... serves on the TSSAA Board of Control and Legislative Council as an Ex Officio member representing TACA.
Junior Moree
Began his work as a TSSAA official for football and baseball in 1979 ... has officiated numerous football playoff games and two state football championships ... he has worked a number of baseball postseason contests, including four state championship games ... he umpired baseball at the collegiate level for 30 years and served five years as an assignor and evaluator in the Southeastern Conference ... became supervisor of the Tri-County Football Officials Association in 2001 and still serves in that role today ... TSSAA appointed him as one of only three football officials to evaluate state championship games in 2013, a position he continues to hold.
Mike Keith
Best known as “The Voice of the Titans” ... has been the Titans radio announcer for nearly 25 years ... instrumental in forming the partnership with TSSAA as the title sponsor for its “Mr. Football” awards ... Keith serves as the emcee at the Mr. Football event each year ... has broadcast multiple events for TSSAA at its state championships including football, basketball, baseball, and wrestling ... recorded public address announcements custom-made for each school in the state to be used as a welcome and a reminder of positive sportsmanship.