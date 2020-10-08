BLOUNTVILLE — For the first time since George W. Bush was in the Oval Office, the Sullivan Central volleyball team is taking home a district tournament title.
The Lady Cougars made quick work of traditional powerhouse Sullivan South in the District 1-AA finals on Thursday inside the Dickie Warren Dome in a sweep, 25-21, 25-16 and 25-19.
The win for Central snaps a six-year South stranglehold on the district and is the first tournament loss for the Lady Rebels since dropping to Class AA in 2013.
Senior middle blocker Elaina Vaughan was named the tournament MVP as she finished with eight kills, three digs and five service aces.
“It feels amazing,” Central coach Logan Kemp said. “It was one of the things we talked about early on in the season about putting a lasting mark on this program since this is the last year of Sullivan Central High School.
“To see it come to fruition is definitely exciting.”
“This is so insane and I never would have thought we’d get this far,” Vaughan said. “I’m so proud of everyone. I was so excited when they were bringing the plaques out and I was just so nervous.
“I found a lot of open spots on the floor to serve to and I just picked them to serve at. It ended up working out.”
The Lady Cougars (19-5) were trailing early on in the first set 5-1, but rallied and took their first lead at 10-9. After a 13-all tie, Central reeled off seven of the next nine points and carried the momentum into the second.
“I feel like anytime you go into a tournament as a higher seed that there will always be pressure, especially when you play a team like South,” Kemp said. “They’ve been here more than a dozen times and they’re used to feeling that pressure of the district tournament.”
The Lady Rebels (14-10) hung tough for the first part of the second set. Once Central’s lead was trimmed to 11-10, though, the Lady Cougars found a rhythm and tallied 14 of the next 19, including six of the last seven.
“We really struggled defensively and we didn’t block,” South coach Wendy Ratliff said. “We’ve had a lot of lineup changes and Rylee (Haynie) turned her ankle yesterday, so that didn’t help. I don’t know how much more creative positioning we can do.”
If there was a silver lining for South, it would have to be that it trimmed what was a 19-12 Central lead down to 21-18. Central again found that extra gear and won five of the last six.
Taylor Wilson led the offense for Central with a match-high 18 kills and four digs while Gracie Olinger threw in six kills.
Setter Haley Wilson had a huge night with 38 assists and six digs while libero Emalyne Hubbard and Ann Marie Honeycutt each had 13 digs to lead the defense.
For South, Izzy Musick led the offense with eight kills and four blocks while Rachel Miller had six kills and a pair of digs. Allie Jordan also threw in five kills and seven digs.
Olivia Delung contributed 20 assists and three kills to the offense while libero Molly Williams headlined the defense with 23 digs.
UP NEXT
Sullivan South will face District 2 champion Greeneville in a Monday elimination game in the Region 1-AA tournament.
Sullivan Central meets runner-up Seymour in the other elimination game. Times and locations had not been determined at press time.
Winners advance to the region finals and clinch a berth in the sectional round.