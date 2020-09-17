As Kenny Loggins once sang, “This is it.”
For Sullivan Central and Sullivan South, barring a playoff rematch, this is the final meeting on the high school football field. These schools will join with Sullivan North to become West Ridge for the 2021 football season.
“These kids have played a lot of football against each other over the years and I am sure both teams want the final one in the series,” Central head coach Chris Steger said. “It will be an emotional game, and staying focused will be critical to execute at a high level. I am sure it will be an amazing environment for a high school football game.”
In a rivalry that started in 1980, South has won 30 of the 38 meetings — including the last 14 in a row. The teams played every year except for 2013 and 2014.
Both Steger and South head coach Justin Hilton zeroed in on the fact it is a Region 1-4A contest.
“This is our first region game,” Steger said. “And with the goal being the playoffs, this is the first opportunity on the path to that goal.”
Hilton said, “This is a conference game and that is our focus. All of the details surrounding the game are intriguing but out of our control. We know Central is extremely excited about the talent on its team this year. We hope to go on the road and give (the Cougars) a competitive game.”
Kickoff is set for Friday night at 7:30 in Blountville.
Ranked No. 10 in the state in Class 4A, South is 1-0 in league play and 3-0 overall. Central is 2-1 overall.
In other Region 1-4A games, Elizabethton visits Grainger, and Sullivan East plays host to Union County. Region matchups dot the slate in 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-2A and 1-1A as well.
Steger said South likes to play strong ball.
“They are a very physical team on both sides of the ball,” he said. “They like to run downhill with a number of kids and their quarterback. We will have to commit a lot of bodies to the box to take this away.
“As usual, they are well coached up front on the line. They have receivers on the outside who can hurt you if you commit too much to the run.”
South quarterback Ethan Bergeron has totaled 408 yards of offense, equally split with 207 rushing and 201 passing. He has eight total touchdowns.
Defensively, Steger said South has plenty of size.
“They are also very physical and have really stopped teams from running inside,” he said. “Our offensive line will be challenged with their front seven.”
Hilton said the Cougars have a solid offense.
“They are really good at quarterback and have playmakers at wide receiver,” Hilton said. “They want to be explosive and have done a great job of that in each of their games. Defensively, they are a very aggressive blitzing team.”
Central quarterback Will Nottingham has thrown nine touchdown passes on the season.
Region 1-5A
CHER
OKEE (0-1, 1-3) at VOLUNTEER (0-1, 1-2)
The Falcons found their offensive groove last week while the Chiefs haven’t scored any points over the last three weeks.
Cherokee will have to deal with a team that is hungry to end a major losing streak in this Hawkins County rivalry. Cherokee has ripped off 12 straight wins, and there hasn’t been a one-score finish since the Falcons’ last win in 2007.
“We haven’t talked about it with our kids,” Falcons’ coach Jesse McMillan said. “That’s something I’m sure people outside the program want to talk about. We realize this a big game for our community, but we’re the ones who have to go out and play it.
“Relax and just go play and have fun is what we’ve talked about the last two weeks. We were really uptight the first two weeks, so relaxing is what we’ve preached. It will be a great atmosphere and our kids will play well.”
Volunteer’s Cameron Johnson has rushed for 336 yards and four scores on the season while quarterback Garrison Barrett has thrown for 278 yards.
DAVI
D CROCKETT (1-0, 2-2) at COCKE COUNTY (0-0, 1-3)
The Pioneers seem to have their swagger back after a pair of runaway wins.
Against the Fighting Cocks, they will face quarterback Baylor Baxter.
“He is a big, tall, athletic kid who can escape the pocket at any time,” Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley said. “We will need to make sure we contain him in the pocket. They play a bunch of skill players and give you quite a few personnel packages.”
Crockett is led by Prince Kollie, who has rushed for 537 yards and seven touchdowns.
TENN
ESSEE HIGH (1-0, 2-1) at MORRISTOWN EAST (1-0, 1-1)
Both teams will hit the field for just the third time this season.
The Vikings got a COVID win last week. East doesn’t have an impressive resume to date, with a win over a struggling Cherokee squad and a blowout loss to Gibbs.
Region 1-4A
ELIZ
ABETHTON (1-0, 3-0) at GRAINGER (0-1, 2-2)
It has been a blowout in each of the three previous meetings between these teams with the Cyclones outscoring the Grizzlies by a combined margin of 142-6.
Cyclones’ quarterback Bryson Rollins has racked up 770 yards of total offense and accounted for 10 touchdowns this season.
UNIO
N COUNTY (0-0, 0-2) at SULLIVAN EAST (0-1, 1-2)
The Patriots need this one to get back on track.
After starting the year with a burst, East surrendered 113 points in two losses. Meanwhile, Union County’s version of the Patriots has been outscored 89-6 in its two games.
Region 1-3A
UNIC
OI COUNTY (1-0, 2-2) at CLAIBORNE (1-0, 3-0)
Runaway wins over teams with a combined record of 1-6 have given the Bulldogs plenty of momentum, but beating the Blue Devils would put their season in a new light.
In nine tries, Claiborne has never beaten Unicoi. And last year’s game was a 65-14 destruction.
Unicoi quarterback Brock Thompson is coming off a 300-yard passing effort.
WEST
GREENE (0-1, 0-3) at JOHNSON COUNTY (0-1, 1-2)
The Longhorns finally get a chance to get the last-second loss to Chuckey-Doak off their minds.
That 35-29 decision was on Sept. 4, and last week’s bye gave Johnson County plenty of time to build up motivation.
Longhorns quarterback Dalton Brown has accounted for close to 500 yards of total offense with seven total touchdowns.
Region 1-2A
SULL
IVAN NORTH (0-0, 0-2) at SOUTH GREENE (0-0, 4-0)
The Raiders simply haven’t gotten their footing this season.
They started on time, but with limited practices, and lost a pair of games. This will be their first game in 22 days because of COVID-19, and the opponent has played every week while building a perfect mark. It’s a tough challenge for sure, but at least the Raiders can get back on the field.
COSB
Y (1-0, 3-2) at HAPPY VALLEY (0-1, 1-2)
The Eagles have three wins credited to their account, but have only walked off the field once as a winner. Strange days indeed.
Happy Valley is trying to regroup after back-to-back rivalry losses. A game against Cosby is probably a good place to do it as the Warriors have outscored the Eagles 269-33 in five all-time games.
Warriors’ running back Matthew Bahn has gained over 300 yards on the ground this season.
Region 1-1A
HANC
OCK COUNTY (0-1, 0-2) at CLOUDLAND (0-0, 1-2)
The Highlanders begin a stretch where they will play all three of their region games in four weeks.
First up is a team Cloudland has beaten 10 times in 11 tries. Seth Birchfield has over 250 yards rushing on the season for the Highlanders.
JELL
ICO (0-0, 1-2) at UNAKA (1-0, 1-1)
The Rangers will try to rediscover the winning touch against the Blue Devils.
Unaka won six in a row in this series before losing each of the last three seasons.
Rangers’ quarterback Landon Ramsey has thrown for 327 yards in two games. Receiver Daniel Shearl has 10 catches for 212 yards.